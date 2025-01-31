"Hard truth" — Southern Hospitality star Joe Bradley accuses TJ Dinch of spreading rumors about his sexuality

Southern Hospitality season 3 episode 5, titled No Call, Low Blow, aired on Thursday, January 30, 2025, on Bravo. The episode focused on tensions from Lake Wylie, with Emmy and Will’s relationship struggles, and a confrontation between Joe Bradley and TJ Dinch over a long-standing issue.

During a conversation on Southern Hospitality, Joe accused TJ of spreading rumors about his sexuality. He confronted TJ, saying,

"Here's a hard truth. Since then, that rumor has been played on for three years when people are like, oh, we heard from TJ that you're gay. If I was gay, that'd be fine, but I'm not."

Joe admitted that while he may have unknowingly given the wrong impression, he was affected by the ongoing speculation. The two discussed the misunderstanding, with Joe expressing his frustration over the situation and TJ admitting his own emotional struggles. The drama continued to unfold in Southern Hospitality, as relationships and friendships faced new challenges.

Southern Hospitality: Joe Bradley and TJ Dinch address past tensions

The Southern Hospitality episode opened with Joe and TJ addressing their unresolved issues. TJ confronted Joe about feeling abandoned after a close moment between them three years ago.

Joe responded by accusing TJ of spreading rumors about his sexuality, saying the speculation has been ongoing for years. TJ denied intentionally fueling the rumor, but Joe explained that the situation had impacted him. Joe recalled the moment that started the rumors, admitting,

"Maybe, like, I cuddled up next to you when I was blackout drunk thinking you were, like, my girlfriend."

TJ insisted that was not his fault. Joe then acknowledged that they had never properly discussed the situation, stating that TJ knew where his feelings and sexuality stood but that it was something they had always avoided talking about. TJ further admitted that their past had left him hurt and affected some of his actions. In a confessional, he reflected,

"Unfortunately, in the past, I have had too many experiences with straight men similar to Joe, but the difference is there was never any, like, friendship."

He explained that their closeness made him believe there could have been something more than friendship. Meanwhile, Joe later recalled a message he had sent to TJ back then and apologized for the same, stating,

"I said the worst thing I could have said to you. I've hurt you, and, like, I should have taken the high ground."

TJ accepted the apology, and the two agreed to work on rebuilding their friendship. The conversation ended with Joe emphasizing that he trusted TJ, as the latter agreed to start fresh.

What else happened in Southern Hospitality season 3 episode 5?

Aside from Joe and TJ’s confrontation, Southern Hospitality season 3 episode 5 covered multiple storylines. Emmy and Will went on a boat date, where Emmy dismissed concerns about their relationship. Meanwhile, Will reassured her about their future, saying he envisions a life together.

However, Emmy’s absence from work created tension. She was a "no-call no-show" for her first shift after the trip, which frustrated the Republic staff. Maddi commented that skipping work without notice was one of the worst things someone could do in the hospitality industry.

With Brad also missing, the staff was short-handed. Emmy was later spotted walking past the restaurant with Will, telling him to ignore Lake, which angered the latter further. Emmy then posted about her date on Instagram, worsening the situation.

When she finally returned to work, she acted as if nothing had happened, but Michols, as the assistant general manager, had to write her up. Emmy claimed she had informed Leva, but Leva denied it. When Maddi confronted Emmy, the latter defended herself by calling it a mental health day. Although she signed the write-up, she slammed the door behind her, reflecting her frustration.

The episode’s biggest revelation came from Austin, who shared a rumor about Will. He said that according to people from Will’s law school, he had openly cheated on Emmy at a party. This put the group in another difficult position, as they had to decide whether to inform Emmy. Molly sarcastically remarked in her confessional,

"The customer service desk is screaming!"

Referencing Emmy’s past outbursts, Molly joked that Emmy would get "store credit” for "returning" Will. With this new information, it remains unclear whether the group would confront Emmy or let events unfold naturally.

Southern Hospitality airs every Thursday on Bravo.

