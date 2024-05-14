Have Jibri Bell and Miona from 90 Day Fiancé broken up? Details explored

The famous 90 Day Fiancé couple Jibri Bell and Miona sparked rumors of separation after fans noticed that they had removed previous pictures from their social media accounts. Right after the second wedding anniversary, Jibri Bell and Miona hinted at a potential breakup, but these were just rumors being circulated on the internet.

On March 23, 2024, Jibri Bell posted an Instagram reel in which he was seen rapping about his breakup. In the post, he compared love with a gamble mentioning that his "third heartbreak" made him realize that long-term commitment makes him feel "uneasy" and "trapped."

The cryptic caption confirmed that he had parted ways with Miona. It said:

"Love is a gamble and heartbreak is beautiful. I’m 30 years old and this is my 3rd true heartbreak and this one hurts just as much as the last two.

"In all honesty, it wasn’t their fault it was always me, so I take full responsibility something about being in a long-term commitment makes me feel uneasy and trapped maybe I’m immature or maybe I just haven’t found the one."

Jibri from 90 Day Fiancé ended the message on a hopeful note, telling fans that he wanted to be transparent about his struggles and emotions while working towards becoming "a better man every day."

Details of Jibri Bell and Miona's breakup from 90 Day Fiancé explored

The reality TV couple was introduced in season 9, they both met during Jibri's band Black Serbs tour in Serbia.

Fast forward to a few episodes, the two love birds got engaged in Thailand, and Miona moved to the U.S. to live with Jibri's family despite her disagreement. Miona and Jibri navigated their financial and relationship problems post-engagement and launched Miona Beauty to tackle their money issues.

Miona and Jibri, the TLC stars seemingly separated in late 2023 when Jibri was seen traveling alone in Thailand, while Miona was posting stories of going on a date on Valentine's Day, which further confirmed fans' suspicion. After Jibri's breakup announcement, he revealed that he would be focusing on music and traveling to heal from the split.

The reason behind the split has not been revealed, but the 90 Day Fiancé called himself "immature" and told fans that it's his fault, not Miona's. There has been no statement from Miona's side yet even after she soft-launched her new boyfriend in the past few months.

She usually promotes her brand on Instagram, in a get ready with me video, and her boyfriend makes a brief appearance. Miona also posted a date night Instagram reel in which she was seen holding hands with the mystery man.

The 90 Day Fiancé star didn't keep it a secret for long after posting a picture with her boyfriend on April 30, 2024. Miona's boyfriend Terzel Ron is a 27-year-old senior producer in television from Los Angeles and New York. As per his Instagram bio, Terzel is one of the CEOs of Sound of U Live, an editor at Revolt TV and a graduate of NYU from the 2018 batch.

Despite the relationship hurdles, financial issues and struggle to find common ground, Jibri told his fans to not send any hateful comments toward his ex-wife, as he wants to move on and heal in peace.

To watch Jibri Bell and Miona's relationship journey, stream 90 Day Fiancé exclusively on TLC.