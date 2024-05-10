90 Day Fiance’s Rachel and Jon Walters announce separation

Rachel and Jon Walters from season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days have announced their split after being together for 8 years. Their separation was made official in an Instagram reel posted by Rachel on May 7.

"This isn’t the ending we were hoping for. Nor is it the finale we were thinking would happen. Long-distance relationships can be brutal on the toughest of couples," she wrote.

The married couple went forth with their separation after all the opportunities to get a Jon to the US had ceased. Jon announced the "hopeless" end to his visa process on his Instagram before Rachel announced their split.

Prolonged visa struggles led to Rachel and Jon Walter's separation

The reel explained how the visa process impacted their marriage and led them to separation. The UK native had been trying for a visa for several years, which forced the couple to stay apart and eventually caused their separation.

"We fought hard for a long time and stayed strong for over 7 years, waiting. However, the distance for so many years... and so much consecutive time spent apart, time after time, has taken its toll," Rachel wrote in the reel.

She continued:

"We have unfortunately, grown too far apart. The decision has been made, on our end, to not continue. The visa journey is sadly over".

She continued to say that it wasn't an easy decision to make and asked for privacy and time from her followers to let her and Jon come to terms with their new reality. She finished the message thanking everyone who was with them through their trying years, saying she loved them all.

While Rachel announced the news on Instagram, Jon took to Facebook. He stated he won't be joining Rachel and her daughters in the US. He showed disappointment over not getting the future they always dreamed of, despite having hope for years.

He called his situation "hopeless" and expressed uncertainty over the next chapter in his life. He believed that long-distance relationships are always temporary, and expressed grief over the fact that he wouldn't be able to fulfill his dream of being a husband and a father. Like Rachel, Jon also asked for privacy to cope with these trying times and thanked his followers for their support.

Rachel and Jon Walter's story on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days

The 2018 season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days documented the unfolding of Rachel and Jon Walter's love story. They met on a Karaoke app, where people from all over the world match up with each other to sing. Slowly but steadily, their friendship from the Karaoke app turned romantic and they were in a long-distance relationship in no time.

Season 2 of the show depicted Rachel's journey to the UK, with her infant daughter, to meet Jon for the first time. The couple tied the knot in 2018 in the UK and started the visa process to get Jon to the US.

The reason Rachel couldn't move to the UK was because she shared joint custody of her eldest daughter Ella, with an ex in the US. They knew Jon's visa process was going to take longer than usual because of his criminal history. Jon had pleaded guilty to causing bodily harm to someone in a brawl when he was in college.

