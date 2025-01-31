"He hard cheated" — Southern Hospitality star Austin claims Will was unfaithful to Emily in front of the cast members

Season 3, episode 5 of Southern Hospitality delivered another round of drama, with Austin Stephan talking about Will Kulp’s alleged infidelity. The episode, titled No Call, Low Blow, aired on Bravo on Thursday, January 30, 2025, and focused on the tensions between Emmy Sharrett, Will, and the Republic staff.

While the Southern Hospitality cast was preparing for the night, Austin told his coworkers that he had heard from reliable sources that Will had cheated on Emmy.

“I straight up was told that he hard cheated on Emmy. F**ked somebody at a party,” Austin claimed.

Joe Bradley, Maddi Reese, TJ Dinch, Bradley Carter, Molly Moore, and Michols Peña reacted with disbelief, questioning whether the claim was true. Emmy later denied the accusations in an interview, stating,

“I’m not dumb… If Will did cheat on me, I would never speak to him again.”

The Southern Hospitality episode also explored Emmy’s work troubles and TJ’s business idea.

Southern Hospitality: Austin tells the group about Will’s alleged infidelity

As the Southern Hospitality cast gathered in the back room of Republic, Austin casually introduced the rumor he had come across.

“I heard some s**t about him. I don’t know if this is, like …” he started, prompting his coworkers to react with curiosity.

When Joe and others pressed for details, Austin shared what he had heard from people who knew Will from law school. He claimed that Will had cheated on Emmy. The room immediately erupted in disbelief, with gasps and dramatic reactions. TJ Dinch commented,

“I’m shaking. I shouldn’t have had coffee before you told me that.”

Joe expressed his concern for Emmy, stating in a confessional,

“It’s been a bunch of times now we’ve heard some rumor about Will being weird and unfaithful towards Emmy. And as his friend, I want to not believe it. As Emmy’s friend, I definitely want to not believe it.”

Joe then asked Austin if the source was trustworthy, and Austin assured him that they were reliable and had no reason to make up the claim. Molly Moore sarcastically added in her confessional,

“How many receipts does Emmy need in order for her to return Will? The customer service desk is screaming, ‘Please, free returns! I’ll even give you store credit.’”

Everything that happened in Southern Hospitality season 3 episode 5

The latest episode of Southern Hospitality continued the fallout from the Lake Wylie trip, focusing on Emmy and Will’s relationship and Emmy’s tension with the Republic staff. One major issue arose when Emmy skipped work without notice. As a no-call, no-show, she frustrated the already short-staffed team.

Maddi noted that it was one of the worst things someone could do in the hospitality industry. Emmy was later seen outside the restaurant with Will, which angered Lake, who felt she was being taunted.

When Emmy eventually returned to work, she acted as if nothing had happened. Michols, as the assistant general manager, had to write her up. Emmy claimed she had informed Leva Bonaparte, but Leva denied this.

Maddi confronted Emmy, saying she should have at least called in. Emmy defended herself, calling it a mental health day. She ultimately signed the write-up but slammed the door on her way out, further straining her relationship with the staff.

Meanwhile, TJ and Joe resolved their long-standing issues. TJ accused Joe of pulling away after a close moment years ago, while Joe felt TJ had spread rumors about his sexuality. They admitted to their mistakes and agreed to move forward. TJ joked that Joe’s attempts to contact him were “very The Notebook.”

TJ took a step toward entrepreneurship by pitching a hot dog cart business named Sir Wiener to Leva. He explained that the name was inspired by a nickname for his ex’s private parts. Leva appreciated his ambition but questioned the logistics of his plans. He realized he needed to refine his business approach before moving forward.

In response to the accusations, Emmy firmly denied that Will had ever been unfaithful. Speaking to ET in January 2025, she stated,

“Goodbye… I take no s--t. I know Will like the back of my hand. That man, he’s never cheated on me. He’s many things, but a cheater is not one of them.”

Southern Hospitality airs every Thursday on Bravo.

