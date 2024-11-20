"He's a bit more shallow" — Love is Blind: Argentina star Maria Emilia on Mauricio's fixation with fitness and appearance

Love is Blind: Argentina released episodes 9 and 10 on Netflix on Wednesday, November 20, 2024. Four couples eagerly awaited their weddings, excited to embark on a new journey as husband and wife. However, many doubted their connections and worried if they were making the right choice.

One such cast member was Maria Emilia, who feared Mauricio's constant focus on correcting her appearance and suggesting ways to improve it might eventually jeopardize their relationship. She felt hurt when he asked her to apply hyaluronic acid, exercise more, and eat less sugar.

In episode 9, Maria Emilia spoke critically of Mauricio's fixation with the superficial.

"He's a bit more shallow," she said.

However, towards the end of the episode, when the Love is Blind: Argentina star expressed her concern to Mauricio, he reassured her that he would never want her to change how she looked or undergo cosmetic surgeries to appease him. Despite that, Maria Emilia had doubts and hoped to get to know him better to avoid misunderstandings in the future.

Love is Blind: Argentina Episode 9: Mauricio criticizes Maria Emilia's dressing style at the bachelor party

The cast members were thrilled to attend their bachelor and bachelorette parties in Love is Blind: Argentina episode 9, titled, Ghosts from Pods Past. Maria Emilia was particularly excited to spend quality time with her female co-stars.

At the party, the cast members were offered a variety of dishes to feast on. While the others enjoyed the delicacies, Maria Emilia hesitated. However, she eventually gave in and ate some french fries.

"I'm sneaking a fry since Mauri's not here. He's picky about what I eat," she said.

Her co-stars encouraged her to eat what she wanted and not worry about Mauricio. Julieta requested that Maria Emilia not justify her actions because she was convinced Mauricio would not stick to his diet at the bachelor party either. While speaking to the camera, Maria Emilia said she hoped Mauricio was "having a blast."

In the meantime, Mauricio stunned the male cast members by disclosing that he sometimes disliked Maria Emilia's dressing style. He added that he maintained transparent communication with his partner and did not hesitate to express his opinion.

"She dresses like sh*t sometimes," he said.

At the bachelorette party, Maria Emilia confided in a friend that Mauricio's comments often made her insecure about her body. The Love is Blind: Argentina star explained that she felt overwhelmed when she could not meet his expectations about her appearance.

Maria Emilia confessed she was a "pretty confident" woman who did not worry much about her looks. However, Mauricio's repeated comments about his physical preferences made her second-guess herself.

"And, he said that I should be exercising a bit more, eating foods with less fat, less sugar, or getting more fit," she explained.

The Love is Blind: Argentina star recalled when Mauricio advised her to apply hyaluronic acid to her nose and mouth. She tried to dismiss the comment at first, considering it as his professional suggestion, however, she later realized she disliked how it made her feel.

The morning after the party, Maria Emilia sat with Mauricio to discuss his stance on the cosmetic surgeries he suggested. She asked if he wanted her to get a "smaller nose" or use the acid to lift it. She mentioned that she did not want to break her nose to alter its appearance.

Mauricio responded saying she would need to upturn her nose because the acid would make it even bigger. While speaking to the cameras, Maria Emilia stated that Mauricio considered cosmetic surgeries "an aesthetic improvement to a woman's appearance."

Although she respected his perspective, she realized how superficially Mauricio analyzed everything. When Maria Emilia revealed that her dermatologist advised her not to take hyaluronic acid, the male cast member confessed that he was "just joking."

"Don't pretend like I meant it when I was joking," he added.

The Love is Blind: Argentina star explained he never wanted her to change her appearance. Nonetheless, Maria Emilia hoped Mauricio could accept her the way she was since her looks would ultimately change with time.

Stream Love is Blind: Argentina only on Netflix.

