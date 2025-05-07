"He was successful” — Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary reveals a historical figure as his vacation partner

On May 6, 2025, Shark Tank star Kevin O'Leary shared on Instagram that if he could vacation with any historical figure, he’d choose Attila the Hun. Attila ruled the Huns from 434 until his death in 453 and led an empire that included several groups in Central and Eastern Europe, such as the Huns, Alans, Gepids, and Ostrogoths.

Ad

Although the Shark Tank investor acknowledged that Attila wasn't as "popular" in folklore due to various invasions that he executed, he was still successful at what he did.

"You got to admit he was successful. I'm just saying when it comes to delivering on executional skills, Attila, quite a guy," stated the Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary.

Kevin O'Leary, also known as Mr. Wonderful, is a successful entrepreneur worth $400 million. He co-founded SoftKey Software in the late 1980s and sold it to Mattel in 1999. He now runs O'Leary Ventures and O'Leary Fine Wines.

Ad

Trending

Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary advises to ignore the noise in order to achieve success

Ad

Talking about being successful, Kevin O'Leary opened up on his own journey when he appeared on Erika Kullberg's podcast on August 22, 2023. The Shark Tank mentor shared that he found his success due to the lessons from his mentor, Jerry Patterson. Jerry adviced him to focus on goals and ignore the noise, criticism, and distractions that came with success.

Kevin took this advice to heart and started his day by focusing on three main tasks each day. As a famous person, Kevin hears a lot of negative opinions, but he decided not to give them any priority as they didn't contribute to achieving his objectives.

Ad

He shared in the podcast that he believes due to his focus he was able to not only help himself but others in the process as well.

"When you achieve your goal, you're helping a lot of other people, because you're building a business. That's what I do. I'm an investor. I get a lot of heat. I get a lot of criticism. People say you're a mean guy, all that stuff. I don't give a sh*t," stated Shark Tank's Kevin.

Ad

Ad

Kevin then shared the tasks he had designated for himself for the day. The entrepreneur woke up at 5 am to ride his bike for 9 miles. After his ride, he spent 40 minutes at the gym. By 7:45 am, he was working on a TV commercial that he had filmed earlier. Since he had a background in editing, Kevin liked to review the footage in hopes of honing his own skill and ensuring the commercial met his standards.

Ad

Further in the interview, Kevin also mentioned that he tends to rely on his team to go through daily opportunities. As he had over 50 companies in his portfolio, each day presented new challenges.

He prioritized tasks based on experience and execution skills, focusing on what mattered most. According to him, this usually helped him in dealing with different situations.

"It's a roller coaster. And so I don't let something that sounds catastrophic turn everything off. I mean, that's a bad idea. That's the definition I've come to appreciate," said Kevin.

Ad

Ad

Kevin was then asked by Erika about managing his tasks given that he was a "perfectionist". The Shark Tank investor stated that he prioritized tasks by focusing on the necessary ones.

Due to his experience in the financial services, he understood the fact that certain tasks required more handling than others. He usually identified the top three tasks and focused on getting those done.

Kevin O'Leary currently appears on season 16 of Shark Tank.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Amijeet Singh Amijeet Singh is a reality TV writer at Sportskeeda who completed his master’s degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. A true jack of all trades, Amijeet has more than 6 years of work experience under his belt. He loves reporting on reality TV particularly for its transparent depiction of real emotions, conflicts, and stories that resonate with viewers. This motivates him to offer fresh insights and perspectives to foster empathy and understanding among readers.



Amijeet’s portfolio features stints at Rainforest Communications, ENNOBLE IP/WIEF, UX Technologies, and Deselk Studios. He has worked on ad campaigns and market research, subtitled TV shows and movies, and created and managed his own YouTube channel. Amijeet has also written and acted in over 100 skits for an entertainment platform, which collectively reached over 100,000 views.



To ensure factual accuracy, Amijeet conducts thorough research and cross-checks information with multiple sources. While writing, adhering to journalistic integrity is the top priority for him, and he stays up-to-date with trends and ethical guidelines to ensure he is respectful toward those he is writing about. Amijeet maintains his voice in his reportage, all while striving for bias-free reporting.



Amijeet’s favorite celebrities are Gordon Ramsay, Frank Lampard, and Hayao Miyazaki, who honed their crafts by working on them constantly. Their creative journeys and dedication to their craft he admires. When not closely following his favorite actors and icons, Amijeet likes to write sci-fi stories, watch horror films, and play team sports. In his free time, he also plays the guitar and drums. Know More