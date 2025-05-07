"He was successful” — Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary reveals a historical figure as his vacation partner

On May 6, 2025, Shark Tank star Kevin O'Leary shared on Instagram that if he could vacation with any historical figure, he’d choose Attila the Hun. Attila ruled the Huns from 434 until his death in 453 and led an empire that included several groups in Central and Eastern Europe, such as the Huns, Alans, Gepids, and Ostrogoths.
Although the Shark Tank investor acknowledged that Attila wasn't as "popular" in folklore due to various invasions that he executed, he was still successful at what he did.
"You got to admit he was successful. I'm just saying when it comes to delivering on executional skills, Attila, quite a guy," stated the Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary.
Kevin O'Leary, also known as Mr. Wonderful, is a successful entrepreneur worth $400 million. He co-founded SoftKey Software in the late 1980s and sold it to Mattel in 1999. He now runs O'Leary Ventures and O'Leary Fine Wines.
Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary advises to ignore the noise in order to achieve success
Talking about being successful, Kevin O'Leary opened up on his own journey when he appeared on Erika Kullberg's podcast on August 22, 2023. The Shark Tank mentor shared that he found his success due to the lessons from his mentor, Jerry Patterson. Jerry adviced him to focus on goals and ignore the noise, criticism, and distractions that came with success.
Kevin took this advice to heart and started his day by focusing on three main tasks each day. As a famous person, Kevin hears a lot of negative opinions, but he decided not to give them any priority as they didn't contribute to achieving his objectives.
He shared in the podcast that he believes due to his focus he was able to not only help himself but others in the process as well.
"When you achieve your goal, you're helping a lot of other people, because you're building a business. That's what I do. I'm an investor. I get a lot of heat. I get a lot of criticism. People say you're a mean guy, all that stuff. I don't give a sh*t," stated Shark Tank's Kevin.
Kevin then shared the tasks he had designated for himself for the day. The entrepreneur woke up at 5 am to ride his bike for 9 miles. After his ride, he spent 40 minutes at the gym. By 7:45 am, he was working on a TV commercial that he had filmed earlier. Since he had a background in editing, Kevin liked to review the footage in hopes of honing his own skill and ensuring the commercial met his standards.
Further in the interview, Kevin also mentioned that he tends to rely on his team to go through daily opportunities. As he had over 50 companies in his portfolio, each day presented new challenges.
He prioritized tasks based on experience and execution skills, focusing on what mattered most. According to him, this usually helped him in dealing with different situations.
"It's a roller coaster. And so I don't let something that sounds catastrophic turn everything off. I mean, that's a bad idea. That's the definition I've come to appreciate," said Kevin.
Kevin was then asked by Erika about managing his tasks given that he was a "perfectionist". The Shark Tank investor stated that he prioritized tasks by focusing on the necessary ones.
Due to his experience in the financial services, he understood the fact that certain tasks required more handling than others. He usually identified the top three tasks and focused on getting those done.
Kevin O'Leary currently appears on season 16 of Shark Tank.