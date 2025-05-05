"It's hard" — Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary shares his take on balancing family and business as an entrepreneur

On May 2, 2025, Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary shared his thoughts on balancing work and family life through his social media accounts. Kevin is currently the founder of O'Leary Ventures, O'Leary Mortgages, O'Leary Books, and O'Leary Fine Wines. In the clip, the entrepreneur mentioned that he believed finding a balance was crucial because both aspects were important in life.

To achieve this, he himself usually set boundaries by dedicating specific times to family. He gave an example that a person can reserve one day out of the week for family activities, which usually meant keeping work-related matters aside. He also asked other entrepreneurs to make sure to properly communicate their schedule to their loved ones, so they could plan accordingly.

As an entrepreneur, the Shark Tank investor acknowledged that this sort of balance was challenging. But according to Kevin, without a healthy work-life balance, one could find it difficult to keep working for long hours.

"It's hard, particularly if you're an entrepreneur, but if you don't invest in your relationships, you won't be happy. If you're not happy, it's hard to work 18 hours a day. That's the balance," said Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary.

Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary can't keep work life and personal life separate

Earlier, in an April 18 post made by Kevin on Instagram, the Shark Tank investor discussed a similar topic. The entrepreneur revealed how he tends to keep his personal and public life separate, given all the work he does. Kevin said in the clip that it was usually hard to keep boundaries between these two aspects of life, as in modern living, social media's presence was everywhere.

"The answer is, I don't. I can't. I follow my life on social media, it follows me. And I'm happy to communicate with people on my own network. It's great and I listen to their feedback," expressed Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary.

The Shark Tank investor further stated that listening to people's opinions and listening to what they had to say gave him pleasure. As of this writing, Kevin has over 1.7 million followers on Instagram alone.

He stated in the clip that he enjoyed interacting with his followers as it grew his network. Kevin acknowledged that a lot of people often try to separate their personal lives and public lives, but find it difficult to manage.

At the end of the clip, Kevin mentioned that despite some challenges that social media communication brings, he valued his fans and the connections he was able to make. On February 21, 2025, Kevin O’Leary sat down with Scarritt Group’s CEO, Adrienne Williams, and addressed the same.

Kevin stated that he knew that his family probably hoped for more of his time, but he found joy and fulfillment in his work. According to Kevin, his focus on work had led to various opportunities that have helped him and his family in turn. He also credited his wife for taking care of their family while he focused on building his career.

Kevin acknowledged that he might not have been the most present family man, but he took pride in being a good "provider" for his family. Kevin O'Leary even looked back on his life choices without regret, particularly when it came to prioritizing work over family at times. He preferred to learn from his mistakes rather than dwelling on them.

Fans of Kevin O'Leary can watch the popular entrepreneur on Shark Tank's season 16 on ABC.

