“Toughest job in the economy”— Shark Tank judge Kevin O’Leary discusses Chair of the Fed's role in the government

The fame of the esteemed Shark Tank judges skyrocketed after their expertise and experience were put on display on the show. After the show, they started appearing on several interviews and podcasts because fans wanted to know their expert opinions on several topics.

In one such interview by Fox Business, which Kevin O'Leary posted on his official Instagram on April 17, he spoke about the job of the chairman of the Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, amidst ongoing changes in tariffs levied by President Trump. He said,

"The toughest job in the economy is chair of the Fed."

What Shark Tank judge Kevin O'Leary said about Jerome Powell

The interviewer at Fox Business asked Kevin O'Leary if he thought Jerome Powell should be fired and if he would fire him. O'Leary chuckled as he said that it was a tough nut because the chair of the Federal Reserve had the toughest job. He added that the chairs of the Fed got "beaten up" by every administration.

"This passion play is played out forever," he added.

He shared that every executive and every president had gone to the Fed and asked them to do what they said. But because the Fed was independent, they asked them to wait a second because they had a dual mandate going; they had unemployment and inflation.

The Shark Tank judge explained that what Powell was doing right now was asking when they were going to resolve China. Kevin said he was interpreting what Powell was saying, and he was saying that he wasn't going to cut rates until the country cut a deal with China.

He added that if they didn't get anything out of there, they were going to have inflation, and Powell didn't want to be a part of that story. Kevin believed Powell would work things out after the country cut the deal with China. Kevin again clarified that this was his interpretation of what was going on between Powell and the President.

"They're squawking, they're talking," he added.

But that was exactly how it worked. He further explained that the Fed was independent of politics, so they didn't care what the President said, and they never did.

What Shark Tank judge Kevin has said about America's use of Canadian resources

In another interview with CNN, published on his official Instagram account on April 16, the Shark Tank judge stated that there was another solution for rare earth and minerals, and that was Canada. America didn't need to indulge with China just to get these things. He believed that they should resolve their relations with their neighbors and added that there shouldn't be any tiff between them.

"They've got everything that, that the North American market needs, including energy, a massive amount of energy," he added.

He further stated that they should do a deal with their neighbor and show China that they had everything they needed and that they didn't have to rely on China for major things.

He further added that they didn't think about how strong America's economy would be if it was put together with Canada. He also believed that with the Canadian election on the verge, a new Prime Minister would resolve the conflict with America and that they would come back to Washington.

