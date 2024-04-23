How many cats did Janelle Brown’s late son leave behind? ‘Sister Wives’ star shares updates on Garrison’s pets

Sister Wives star Janelle Brown's son, Robert Garrison Brown, tragically passed away last month at the age of 25. Robert's death was announced via a social media post on March 5. On a Sunday, April 21, Instagram post, Janelle further revealed the fates of her late son's three feline friends. The cats were aptly named Catthew, Patches, and Ms Boots.

According to Janelle Brown, Catthew and Patches were now living with Garrison's brother Logan, and Ms Boots was with Aspyn Thompson, Janelle's sister's wife Christine Brown's daughter. Garrison had three cats in total. Just days before his passing, the 25-year-old adopted a 9-year-old feline whom he named Ms Buttons.

Janelle Brown's late son Garrison left behind three felines

After the unexpected and shocking passing of Janelle Brown's 25-year-old son, Garrison Brown, the Sister Wives star took to Instagram to reveal what her late son's furry friends were doing after their dad's death. On an April 21 Instagram post, Janelle Brown posted multiple pictures of her son's cats and wrote:

"Garrison’s cats , Catthew and Patches are thriving at Logan and Michelle’s place and Ms Boots is living her best life with Aspyn and Mitch. It was awesome that we could continue to take care of them like he would."

Catthew and Patches O'Houlihan's new parents are Janelle and Kody Brown's son Garrison's 29-year-old older brother Logan Brown and his wife Michelle. Ms Boots' new parents are Aspyn Thompson and her husband Mitch. Aspyn is the daughter of Kody Brown and Janelle's sister's wife, Christine Brown. According to Janelle, all of Garrison's cats were being taken care of.

Garrison Brown was a big animal lover and a proud father of three cats. Garrison regularly shared his love for his feline friends on social media. Catthew was introduced to Garrison's social media back in January 2022. He had even taken in follower suggestions to give the kitty a name.

Garrison and Catthew (Image via Instagram/@robertthebrown)

The quite sophisticatedly named Patches O’Houlihan was adopted in December. Towards the end of February 2024, Garrison revealed that he had adopted yet another cat named Ms Buttons. This was only a few days before Garrison's death was announced on March 5. Garrison had posted a picture of himself holding Ms Buttons. He captioned the post:

"Newest edition to my home, Ms Buttons. She’s 9 years old and was on the line for euthanasia but my savior complex couldn’t suffice. #crazycatlady."

Garrison and Ms Buttons (Image via Instagram/@robertthebrown)

For his affection and care for the shelter and the cats he adopted, Garrison Brown received recognition from the High Country Humane Animal Shelter. The organization even named their cat adoption room after the late 25-year-old.

The official Instagram handle of the shelter posted a heartfelt tribute to Janelle Brown's son. The organization wrote:

"Garrison’s legacy is one of compassion, laughter, and unconditional love. His spirit lives on in every meow, in every cozy lap nap, and in the purring contentment of the cats he adored. Garrison showed us the purest form of love, teaching us that every cat deserves a chance at a loving home."

"Garrison, you may have left this world, but you will forever remain in our hearts, remembered for your kindness, your laugh, and your unwavering love for all cats. Rest in peace, dear friend. You will be profoundly missed, but never forgotten," they added.

Janelle and Kody Brown's 25-year-old son, Garrison, was found deceased in his apartment by his 22-year-old younger brother, Gabriel. According to the Flagstaff Police Department, no foul play was found, and the death was ruled an apparent suicide by a self-inflicted gunshot wound.