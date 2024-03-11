What happened to Nicole Murphy's boyfriend, Warren Braithwaite? Model shares heartfelt tribute

Actress, producer, and socialite Nicole Murphy's partner, Warren Braithwaite, passed away due to cancer. Although the exact date of Braithwaite's death has not been revealed, news of his passing hit social media after friends posted tributes to Braithwaite. After the news broke, Murphy disabled the comments section of her Instagram posts and went silent for a while.

On Sunday, March 10, Murphy finally took to Instagram to post a heartfelt tribute to her late partner. Murphy said that Braithwaite was her "world" and her "everything." Murphy and Braithwaite, who reportedly began dating in July of last year, were even seen together at last month's Super Bowl.

"It's so hard not hearing your voice or seeing your face": Nicole Murphy

Essence reported that Nicole Murphy did not initially publicly respond to her partner's passing. She also reportedly disabled the comments section on her Instagram posts. On Sunday, March 10, Nicole eventually took to Instagram to pay tribute to her partner. She shared a picture of her and Braithwaite on her Instagram story, with Heaven by Beyonce playing in the background. She wrote:

"I miss you so much, my love. May you rest in peace my sweet. It's so hard not hearing your voice or seeing your face. You were my world & my everything."

Nicole Murphy's Instagram post (Image via Instagram/@nikimurphy)

Nicole Mitchell Murphy is the ex-wife of comedian and actor Eddie Murphy. Nicole and Murphy share five kids: Bria L. Murphy, Myles Murphy, Shayne Audra Murphy, Zola Murphy, and Bella Murphy. The couple who got married in 1993 parted ways in 2006 due to "irreconcilable differences."

Vibe reported that Nicole Murphy started dating Warren Braithwaite in July of last year after he appeared in a plethora of her social media posts. During her son Myles Murphy's marriage to Carly Fink in September 2023, Braithwaite could be seen alongside Nicole and her ex-husband Eddie Murphy.

The couple were seen dancing together and sharing a kiss at a New Year's party. In a post from December 2023, the two were seen passionately embracing each other. Murphy captioned the post:

"We both are not perfect,but we are perfect for each other my love."

Essence reported that the couple were even spotted together at last month's Super Bowl and at the Las Vegas Doo-Wop All R&B Soul Music Day Party alongside prominent singers like Ne-Yo and Tank.

On March 2, various posts popped up on Instagram of Warren Braithwaite's friends paying tribute. The posts claimed that Braithwaite had passed away due to cancer. The tributes were published by many entertainment portals, including The Neighborhood Talk. One of the posts re-posted by The Neighborhood Talk read:

"Lost a good friend, a brother, a childhood friend today."

The person reminisced about the memories they made together with Braithwaite and praised him for always being a giving person. The tribute continued:

"We gonna celebrate ur life way over the top cause that’s who u where!!! Rest easy!! aka trees aka 50grand aka wild oats love u bro f**k cancer!!!!! @nikimurphy stay strong sis."

Not many details are known about Warren Braithwaite's passing apart from the tributes by his friends and Nicole Murphy. This includes the exact date of his passing and the nature of the cancer he was fighting.