Beyoncé’s look for CR Fashion Book 2024 wows fans: “I wasn’t ready”

On February 29, 2024, CR Fashion Book unveiled the cover of its 2024 issue, featuring Beyoncé as the face of their upcoming edition. The Cuff It sensation pulled off chic hairstyles for her fashion book shoot. She stunned in blonde and black, featuring interesting hairdos.

Her fans flooded the internet with praise for her different looks and hairstyles. One of them even commented:

"I wasn't ready! Then again i never am when it comes to you!!"

Many other interesting reactions from Bey’s fans were recorded online.

More details about Beyoncé’s look and hairstyles for CR Fashion Book 2024

With her upcoming cover appearance in CR Fashion Book—where she will be showcasing a variety of haircuts and looks—Beyoncé shows no signs of easing off her busy schedule.

Covering CR Fashion Book Issue 24, Queen Bey will make her glorious reappearance on the cover of the fashion magazine—named after the former editor of French Vogue, Carine Roitfeld. The announcement of her feature was made on Thursday, marking a decade since her initial cover appearance.

Beyoncé discusses and flaunts various fashionable hairstyles in a series of posts put out via the CR Fashion Book Instagram.

She flaunts her short blonde hair in one image and her ginger-red, wavy, middle-part haircut in the next. Even though Beyoncé can rock a variety of hairdos, she stepped it up for the magazine cover.

In another picture, she's rocking a multi-colored, asymmetrical cut and says:

“I always wanted an asymmetrical cut in the ’90s, but my mother wouldn’t let me do it. So I’m having the time of my life at this shoot.”

She also underlines the significance of different hairstyles and how they reflect on a person's life.

"Growing up, I was inspired by my favorite music icons. Those styles told us so much about the women who wore them. I can literally hear the music just by looking at the hairstyles."

Fans went gaga over her stunning appearance on the CR Fashion Book cover. Many fans alluded to her as "queen," while others called her "goddess."

Some appreciated Beyoncé's spirit of trying something new every time, while others loved her new look. So many of her followers admired her red hair look for the cover. One of them also called her the "Queen of Fashion."

This much-awaited CR Fashion Book will be launched on March 29 and is currently available for preorder.

In addition, Queen Bey graced the cover of the March/April edition of Essence magazine, which was also open-heartedly welcomed by her fans.