On February 19, 2023, Big Hit Entertainment announced the upcoming release of BTS SUGA's special photo folio, Wholly or Whole Me. As the last member to release his individual photo folio, the group's fans were eagerly looking forward to what SUGA had in store for them. While many anticipated snippets from the photoshoot that the artist has been uploading on his Instagram to be a part of his photo folio images, they were surprised to find otherwise.

What stunned ARMYs initially was SUGA's gorgeous red hair, which was least expected by fans. Everything about his concept, from the outfit to the setting, came as a huge surprise, but fans also felt that it fit the idol perfectly. After the reveal of BTS SUGA's red hair in his photo folio, fans celebrated the return of his iconic hair color. They are also eagerly looking forward to everything else that the photo folio entails.

As is discernible from the preview images, it seems that the idol's photo folio is set against the backdrop of a deserted camping area, with SUGA dressed in layered clothing, of which his bright blue boots caught fans' attention the most. Additionally, the preview clip had SUGA's solo track People from his D-2 album, which intrigued fans further. While no specific dates have been revealed for the photo folio's release, fans are yearning to see more of the idol's photo folio.

Fans go feral over BTS SUGA's red hair in his special photo folio preview, Wholly or Whole Me

Following the release of preview images of BTS SUGA's special photo folio, what instantly shocked fans was the red hair. Since ARMYs were more than sure that the pictures SUGA had been sharing on Instagram were a teaser for his photo folio, fans were thrown off by the completely unrelated concept he adopted for the project. Needless to say, fans are also curious about the images that the artist shared on Instagram.

bts @dilijeon playing people instrumental in the bg of these red hair yoongi clips talk about a double k!ll ????? playing people instrumental in the bg of these red hair yoongi clips talk about a double k!ll ????? https://t.co/gJkzHg9AgS

LEEN⁷ @augustcln red hair yoongi manspreading as the sun kissed his porcelain skin red hair yoongi manspreading as the sun kissed his porcelain skin https://t.co/9FqWZTqj18

bts gay cafe 𖤣𖥧𖡼 @yoongisgayvans me after seeing camper dad yoongi with red hair while people plays in the background me after seeing camper dad yoongi with red hair while people plays in the background https://t.co/gMinfDJavE

Within hours of SUGA's new look being revealed, fans flooded Twitter and other social media platforms with their reactions and opinions on the same, trending the issue under many keywords like "yoongi red hair", "red hair", "his hair", etc. The last time fans saw BTS SUGA with colored hair, red to be specific, was during the group's Permission to Dance concert in October 2022, and the return of the same has inevitably delighted ARMYs.

Given that fans saw no hints of the new look in his other appearances, like Run BTS, live broadcasts, interviews, etc., they were all the more surprised at how they missed the whole phase of BTS SUGA and his iconic hair color. As fans swoon over how pretty the idol looks with his red hair, they also discuss how unpredictable he is as they continue to be caught off-guard by him.

HOBI ♥︎ @taewchita red hair yoongi is a gift sent straight from god above red hair yoongi is a gift sent straight from god above https://t.co/wRaRO1qsWz

𝗸𝗮𝘁 ♡ @95rockpjm he wrecked me SOOOO hard on those days yoongi’s hair red hair reminded me so much of ptd la erahe wrecked me SOOOO hard on those days yoongi’s hair red hair reminded me so much of ptd la era 😭 he wrecked me SOOOO hard on those days https://t.co/VukEUP3em4

amna⁷ @lunartanvks A very true video depicting my state after seeing red hair yoongi. I need someone to hold me rn. A very true video depicting my state after seeing red hair yoongi. I need someone to hold me rn. https://t.co/m7Vplt1u4H

While there's no date for fans to mark their calendars with regards to BTS SUGA's special photo folio release, given the time frame observed during the earlier photo folio releases of the other members, the drop could be expected within a week. Fans can't wait to see more of the concept SUGA has worked with and also to uncover the reason behind his photo folio concept.

