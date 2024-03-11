How Ryan Gosling paid the perfect tribute to Marilyn Monroe's Gentlemen Prefer Blondes

The 2024 Oscars dazzled audiences with a captivating performance by Ryan Gosling, paying homage to Marilyn Monroe's iconic portrayal in Gentlemen Prefer Blondes.

The Barbie actor donned a pink suit similar to the late actress' pink dress in her performance of Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend from the 1953 classic film Gentlemen Prefer Blondes.

Gosling's rendition of I’m Just Ken, accompanied by Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash, breathed new life into a classic Hollywood moment, capturing the essence of Monroe's timeless allure. Although I’m Just Ken didn’t secure the award, Gosling's performance stole the spotlight, offering a delightful nod to Hollywood's golden era.

As the ceremony unfolded, Gosling's performance stood out as a vibrant tribute to the golden era of cinema, reminding viewers of the enduring legacy of iconic films and performances.

Ryan Gosling's Oscars 2024 performance

At the 2024 Oscars, Ryan Gosling and Mark Ronson delivered a memorable performance of the best-original-song nominee I’m Just Ken, paying homage to Marilyn Monroe's iconic rendition of Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend from Howard Hawks’s 1953 film Gentlemen Prefer Blondes.

Gosling, dressed in a fuchsia pink ensemble, descended a staircase surrounded by tuxedo-clad men in a choreographed number reminiscent of Monroe's performance. While Guns N’ Roses’s Slash added a modern twist with a guitar riff, Gosling graciously stepped aside to let his fellow Barbie-mates shine.

Why is Gentlemen Prefer Blondes iconic?

Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, released in 1953, is renowned for its memorable song performances, particularly Marilyn Monroe's rendition of Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend. Monroe's portrayal of Lorelei Lee and her enchanting performance of Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend has become legendary in Hollywood history.

The film also features other musical numbers, such as Bye Bye Baby and Ain't There Anyone Here for Love? performed by Monroe and Jane Russell. Monroe and Russell imprinted their hands and feet in cement during a notable event held at Grauman's Chinese Theatre's forecourt, providing substantial publicity for both the actresses and the film at the time.

What else happened at the Oscars 2024?

The 96th Academy Awards showcased a diverse array of talent and achievements in the film industry. Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer emerged as the biggest winner, securing awards for Best Picture and Best Director, marking Nolan's first-ever Oscar win.

The ceremony also honored outstanding performances, with Cillian Murphy winning Best Actor and Robert Downey Jr. winning Best Supporting Actor for their roles in Oppenheimer. Da’Vine Joy Randolph received the award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in The Holdovers, while Emma Stone clinched the Best Actress award for her role in Poor Things.

Additionally, the Oscars recognized excellence in filmmaking across various categories. Godzilla Minus One won the Academy Award for Best Visual Effects, becoming one of the lowest-budget film winners in years.

The L.A. Times received its first Oscar for the short documentary The Last Repair Shop, shedding light on unsung master craftspeople servicing musical instruments for Los Angeles Unified School District students.