Who was with Ryan Gosling at Oscars 2024? Possible reason behind Eva Mendes' absence, explored

Ryan Gosling attended the 2024 Academy Awards on March 10. However, his longtime partner, Eva Mendes, didn't attend the ceremony. The mother of his children was noticeably absent during the red carpet and the Oscars ceremony, as Gosling was accompanied by his sister, mother, and stepfather, who posed with him on the red carpet.

The pair rarely appear together in public events. Gosling and Mendes' only red-carpet attendance together was back in 2012 for the premiere of their film The Place Beyond the Pines. Since then, Eva Mendes has stepped away from the screen and devoted her time to raising her two children with the Barbie star.

Ryan was supported by his family during the 96th Academy Awards, where he was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Ken in the movie Barbie.

Why were Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes not together at the Oscars?

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling at "The Place Beyond The Pines" Premiere (via Getty/Sonia Recchia)

50-year-old Eva Mendes' absence during her partner's important day did not go unnoticed by fans. However, her absence may be explained by her comment in April last year.

According to Harper's Bazaar, a fan commented on Mendes' Instagram post in 2023 that they hoped to see her with Ryan at the Barbie press tour. Mendes replied:

"We don’t do those things together."

The actress later clarified that she wanted to expose their private life, which they valued very much. An Instagram post she made on March 10 after the Oscars ceremony revealed that she was at home taking care of their daughters Esmeralda Amada (9) and Amada Lee (7).

Donning Goslings's bejeweled pink jacket that he wore during his musical performance at the Oscar stage, Eva Mendes asked her partner to return home to take care of their kids:

"You took Ken all the way to the Oscar’s, RG. Now come home, we need to put the kids to bed."

During the Oscars ceremony, Ryan was seated next to his sister, Mandi Gosling. Mandi has accompanied her younger brother on red carpets in the past. When host Jimmy Kimmel joked that Gosling had won the "genetic lottery," the actor pulled his sister into the frame.

Ryan Gosling and his sister Mandi Gosling (via Getty/Kevin Winter)

During a 2016 interview with Evening Standard, Ryan Gosling spoke about the influence of women in his life:

"I was brought up by my mother and older sister. I found my way into dance class. My home life now is mostly women. They are better than us. They make me better."

Thus, It comes as no surprise that the La La Land actor was accompanied by his mother and sister, along with his stepfather, at the 96th Academy Awards last night.

Ryan Gosling also performed his Oscar-nominated song I'm Just Ken from Greta Gerwig's film Barbie during the ceremony. Although he lost his Best Supporting Actor award to Robert Downey Jr. and Billie Eilish's What Was I Made For took home the Best Original Song award, Gosling's performance was well-received by everyone.