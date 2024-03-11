Billie Eilish breaks two major records at Oscars 2024: Explored 

At the Oscars 2024, Billie Eilish broke two significant records. First of all, she and her brother Finneas O'Connell won Best Original Song for What Was I Made For? from the film Barbie. She is now the youngest artist to win two Oscars.

In addition, Eilish holds multiple other "youngest" records, such as being the youngest artist to win an Academy Award in the twenty-first century and the youngest performer to win the Big Four Grammy Awards in the same year.

Eilish and O'Connell also join the ranks of Luise Rainer, Jodie Foster, and Hilary Swank as the only individuals to have won two Academy Awards before turning thirty. The two siblings are currently only the fourth and fifth to do so.

Who are the other nominees for Best Song at the Oscars 2024?

Other contenders for the 2024 Oscars' Best Original Song category are as follows:

I'm Just Ken from Barbie, performed by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People) from Killers of the Flower Moon, performed by The Osage The Fire Inside from Flamin’ Hot, performed by Becky G It Never Went Away from American Symphony, performed by Jon Batiste

Following her victory, 22-year-old Eilish stated in her speech,

"I had a nightmare about this last night (...) Thank you so much to the Academy, I just didn't think this would happen. I was not expecting this. I feel so incredibly lucky and honored."

Billie Eilish has now created history by being the first woman to win a Golden Globe, Oscar, and Grammy for film music twice. She also won two Oscars for Best Original Song. She co-wrote the song What Was I Made For? with her brother Finneas O'Connell for the film Barbie for which she has now received an Oscar.

Who held the record for the youngest person to win two Oscars before Billie Eilish?

The record for the youngest person to win two Oscars before Billie and Finneas was held by actress Luise Rainer. When she won her second Best Actress award in 1938, at the age of 28, she starred in The Good Earth as the long-suffering Chinese peasant O-Lan.

Her two Oscar victories, which demonstrated extraordinary talent at such a young age, were a historic moment in Academy Awards history. Now, Billie Eilish's recent accomplishment of breaking this record emphasizes the exceptional and uncommon achievement of winning two Oscars at a young age.

What other records has Billie Eilish broken in her career?

Billie Eilish has made a huge impact, as evidenced by her record of being the female artist with the most simultaneous Hot 100 charting songs and her status as the youngest musician to write and record a James Bond theme song at the age of just 18.

In addition, at the age of 17, Billie Eilish became the youngest artist to be nominated in all four major Grammy categories and the youngest female artist to debut at No. 1 on the UK album charts.

Eilish continues to redefine success and shatter barriers in the music industry, showcasing her extraordinary talent and influence on a global scale. She has won accolades such as being the first female artist to have 14 songs on Billboard's Hot 100 list simultaneously and winning all four major Grammy categories.

With confirmation that it has been mastered and is nearing completion, Billie Eilish is now getting ready to release her much-awaited third studio album.