"THE LEGEND of this generation" - Fans overjoyed as BTS Jungkook ranks at #1 on the 2024 Billboard K-Pop Artist 100

The global music industry witnessed yet another milestone as Billboard unveiled The 2024 Billboard K-Pop Artist 100. Jungkook of BTS emerged as the undisputed leader, claiming the coveted top spot on the prestigious list among exceptional talents making waves in the Korean pop scene.

On February 28, 2024, The inaugural Billboard K-Pop Artist 100 list was revealed, and it was meticulously compiled, incorporating data from the Billboard 200 albums chart, Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, and Billboard Boxscore (touring) data spanning from January 7, 2023, to December 30, 2023.

Expand Tweet

In a departure from the norm where group members are often listed collectively, the list acknowledged notable solo endeavors. Jeon Jungkook, the golden star of BTS, secured the #1 spot, a testament to his outstanding contributions and solo achievements.

Soon after the list was released, fans started to trend "CONGRATULATIONS JUNGKOOK" on X, and one even went as far as referring to him as "THE LEGEND of this generation."

Expand Tweet

"KING OF POP" - Fans go gaga with Jungkook's new achievement

The official statement from Billboard showered praise on Jungkook, highlighting his stellar year. The statement noted that in 2023, the Euphoria singer embraced his moniker as BTS's "golden" star with his debut solo single, Seven (ft. Latto.)

The track not only soared to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart but also spent an impressive seven weeks atop the Billboard Global 200. Moreover, it earned the distinction of being the No. 1 Global Song of the Summer and clinched the Top Global K-Pop Song at the Billboard Music Awards.

Jungkook's dominance extended to a series of chart-topping collaborations, including the top-five hit 3D feat. Jack Harlow, and Too Much with The Kid LAROI and Central Cee.

Fans went online to congratulate the BTS member for his latest feat:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Where did other members of BTS land on The 2024 Billboard K-Pop Artist 100?

The pinnacle of Jungkook's solo success arrived with his December album, aptly titled GOLDEN, which debuted at an impressive No. 2 on the Billboard 200. Boasting the largest sales week ever for a K-pop solo act, the album marked a significant achievement, with 210,200 equivalent-unit albums sold for the chart week dated November 18, 2023.

Adding to his accolades, his solo track Standing Next to You continues its remarkable run on the Hot 100, standing strong for 16 consecutive weeks and counting.

The rankings for other BTS members on the Billboard K-Pop Artist 100 are:

21- Jimin

59- Agust D (Suga)

60- V

61- RM

62- J- Hope

63- Jin

This collective recognition solidifies BTS's unwavering influence as a group and as individual artists.

Notably, the youngest member of BTS is currently serving in the military alongside fellow member Jimin, starting from December 12, 2023. Stationed in the Fifth Infantry Division, the talented artist is expected to make a triumphant return in 2025.