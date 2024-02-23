On February 23, 2024, the Hanteo Chart, a renowned South Korean music chart system, revealed that BTS's Jungkook secured the top spot in the US Country Hanteo Chart with an impressive score of 9663.82 points. This achievement not only underscores Jungkook's success but also highlights the popularity of Korean artists on a global scale.

The US Country Hanteo Chart is a unique and innovative music chart that allows global fans to authenticate genuine products directly, providing real-time insights into album sales.

It combines the physical record sales data from approximately 1,100 stores worldwide to create separate charts for the US, Japan, China, and Global markets. Hanteo's up-to-date information offers a comprehensive overview of the sales performance of K-pop albums, showcasing their popularity both in Korea and internationally.

Fans were overjoyed to hear the news of their beloved idol achieving yet another feat despite currently being absent on the music front as he is serving in the military.

Fans celebrate as BTS member Jungkook secured the No. 1 spot on the US Hanteo chart

The youngest BTS member, Jeon Jungkook's debut solo album, GOLDEN, claimed the number one position on the US chart, securing an impressive 9663.82 points. He is followed closely by other notable releases, including STRAY KIDS's album 5-Star with 6507.14 points and ENHYPEN's ORANGE BLOOD with 4667.27 points.

Notably, GOLDEN was released on November 3, 2023, marking Jungkook's solo debut. The album's immense success was evident as he surpassed other artists in first-day album sales on Hanteo. GOLDEN set a remarkable record on its release day by selling over 2 million copies of the album.

The title track of the album, Standing Next To You, quickly climbed to the number-one spot on various charts within hours of its release. Impressively, the remaining eight tracks from the album secured the top eight positions on the iTunes chart in over 75 countries, showcasing the Euphoria singer's global appeal.

Fans couldn't help but praise the idol on social media for adding another record to his collection. Here are some of their reactions:

Throughout 2023, the Golden Maknae of BTS had achieved unparalleled success, topping charts such as the Billboard Hot 100, Global 200, Digital Song Sales Chart, iTunes Chart, Hanteo Chart, Circle Chart, and more with his debut album.

The 26-year-old musician solidified his position as a global sensation, receiving accolades for his musical prowess and contributing to BTS's continued dominance in the music industry.

As fans eagerly await Jungkook's return from military service in 2025, the artist's achievements in 2023 stand as a testament to his dedication and the unwavering support of the BTS ARMY. The group's decision to enlist together further exemplifies their unity and commitment to their careers and personal growth.