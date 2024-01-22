"Finally got their win": Fans elated as BTS' track 'DANGER' reaches #1 on Worldwide iTunes Chart for the first time in 10 years

On January 21, 2024, BTS made another historic achievement as their track DANGER topped the Worldwide iTunes Chart for the first time in 10 years since its release. The track is one of the fourteen songs from their 2014 studio album Dark & Wild (stylized as DARK&WILD). Since the septet was still relatively new, the song didn't do as well commercially as predicted in the worldwide arena, even though the album and, in particular, the song DANGER were fantastic in their rights.

Fans were ecstatic as DANGER finally earned its due recognition and topped the Worldwide iTunes Chart.

The song DANGER by BTS was the lead single and the second tune from their debut studio album, Dark & Wild, which was released on August 20, 2014. On November 20, 2014, a remixed version with Vietnamese vocalist Thanh Bui was made available.

"Finally gets to walk in the sun": DANGER by BTS peaks at #1 fulfilling a decade-long dream of the band and fans

BTS recorded their song DANGER in a temporary studio set up in a Los Angeles garage during the album's development. The accompanying video for DANGER was made available on 1theK's YouTube channel on August 19, 2014. The ensemble, all black, performed with precise choreography in two different settings: a flaming shopping cart warehouse and a subway tunnel.

Son Sungdeuk choreographed for both the album tracks, DANGER and War of Hormone. After working with Vietnamese singer and composer Thanh Bùi, the DANGER music video was reworked and released a month later. Lumpens and GDW developed and directed the music video for the song.

Furthermore, during the filming of the DANGER video, BTS member, Taehyung aka V, cut his bangs accidentally. This instance was further etched in the memories of their fans as one of the iconic moments of Bangtan Sonyeondan. DANGER is more than a song, as it has been strung together with the memories and emotions of the members and ARMYs.

Additionally, fans shared snippets of Namjoon from an old interview and SUGA discussing with J-hope from their Suchwita episode, where they had fondly talked about how much they wanted to top the music charts with their track DANGER in 2014.

Hence, this particular song topping the Worldwide iTunes Chart on January 21, 2024, which was recorded and produced by BTS in a basement garage, holds unparalleled significance for the fandom. Even for the septet, this achievement is more personal since they started from nothing back in 2013 and would go to the garbage dump to find thrown-away furniture that they could use.

During such harsh times, which was also mentioned by SUGA of BTS in his talk show Suchwita, the group braved every storm and worked hard to write and produce their own albums. Evidently, the feelings and emotions were mirrored by the fandom throughout their decade-long friendship with their seven BTS boys, and when the song peaked at No.1, they celebrated it as a festival.

This is a personal win for the fandom, as they congratulated fellow fans on Twitter for streaming the song and charting it at No.1. Here's how they reacted to the news:

All seven members of Bangtan Sonyeondan—Namjoon, SUGA, Jin, J-hope, Jimin, Taehyung, and Jungkook—are currently serving in the military and will resume group activities in late 2025.