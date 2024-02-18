"From ARMY, to ARMY": BTS’ J-hope’s Weverse post on his birthday sends fans into an emotional frenzy

J-hope of BTS celebrated his 30th birthday on February 18, 2024. Taking a brief break from his military service, he reactivated his Instagram account, delighting fans with his presence once again. To celebrate his birthday, he shared photos of the posters made by fans on his Instagram stories, sparking excitement among ARMYs.

Fans were overjoyed to see their beloved BTS member engaging with them after a prolonged absence.

In addition to sharing fan-made posters, J-hope treated fans to a selfie, providing them with an update on his activities. However, he had more surprises in store. He expressed his gratitude to ARMYs through a heartfelt message on his personal Weverse account. The message said:

"From ARMY, to Army."

"Our love for you is endless," J-hope's letter touches ARMYs' hearts around the world

February 18, 2024, was a momentous day for ARMYs worldwide as their cherished BTS member, J-hope, penned a heartfelt letter of gratitude to them via Weverse. This sincere message deeply touched the fans.

In his letter, he expressed his heartfelt thanks to the fans for their support and loyalty throughout his time in the military. He conveyed a sense of closeness and connection with the fans, despite the physical distance imposed by his military service.

Later in the day, HYBE released another handwritten letter via Weverse, adding to the outpour of emotion and appreciation from J-hope. However, it was the heartfelt message shared directly by the star on Weverse post-celebrations that truly struck a chord with fans, leaving a lasting impact on their hearts.

The K-pop idol's handwritten letter reads:

"ARMY It's Hoseok. It's...It's fascinating!!!! My birthday is coming...I thought my birthday wouldn't come while serving in the military...It's already February 18th. Hahahaha!!!What does that mean? It's! 'Time goes by...' Hahahaha It was so fascinating that the four legs were a little long. Anyway, it's my first and last birthday as a soldier...!"

The rapper reflected on the experience of celebrating his birthday while serving in the military and highlighted the passage of time and the unexpectedness of the moment. Despite being away from the spotlight, he said that he feels the presence of ARMY through their support and gestures of affection.

He continued:

"I can feel your love and interest these days, I think it's because the reactions of the people around me and the events you do feel whole with your skin!!! It's fascinating, and my shoulders are kind of.. It's going up and wrong :) It's all because of our ARMY, right? In my heart, you're always at the center of any situation..."

He expressed deep appreciation for the dedication and love shown by the fandom, emphasizing how their support has been a source of strength and comfort for him. J-hope also acknowledged that ARMYs have always been at the center of his thoughts, guiding him through challenges and inspiring him to continue.

The K-pop idol concluded:

"It's a big part that I haven't forgotten while promoting for over 10 years. It's not enough to express it all the time, but thank you so much!! Thank you so much for being our fan and being a fan of j-hope again and I love you!!! Thanks to you, I didn't feel lonely this birthday either!!! I'll be discharged from the military and say hello in a cool way!! Thank you!!- ARMY, to ARMY."

This is how fans felt after reading this heart-to-heart letter:

The letter concluded with J-hope reassuring fans that he looks forward to reuniting with them once he completes his military service. Overall, the letter is a touching expression of gratitude and love from J-hope to ARMY, demonstrating the strong bond that has been nurtured between BTS and their fans.