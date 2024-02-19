"CONGRATULATIONS JIMIN": Fans celebrate the BTS member's wins in three categories at the 31st Hanteo Music Awards

BTS' Jimin recently bagged three awards at the 31st Hanteo Music Awards for his several accomplishments as a recently debuted solo artist. The annual award ceremony, held on February 17 and 18, was conducted at the Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Seoul. It celebrates and recognizes artists who have peaked on the Hanteo Music Charts in various categories.

Though BTS' Jimin was not in attendance at the awards ceremony due to his current enlistment in the South Korean military, his achievements as a solo artist were recognized at the ceremony. From being labeled Artist of the Year to being praised for his loyal and dedicated fandom, the idol grabbed a total of three awards.

Expand Tweet

Following the exciting news, fans were overjoyed and couldn't help but grandly celebrate the accomplishment. Given that winning nine awards through a solo debut mini-album is quite impressive, fans were sure to make their fellow netizens aware of his impressive wins at the 31st Hanteo Music Awards.

Fans cheer as BTS' Jimin bags awards at the 31st Hanteo Music Awards

On March 24, 2023, BTS' lead vocalist and main dancer, Jimin, rolled out his solo debut with the release of his first solo mini-album, FACE. The title track of the album was Like Crazy, and FACE carried a total of six songs. With no features sitting on the album, the idol solely concentrated on communicating his own personal music style, and fans immediately fell in love with the same.

The songs in the album, especially the title track Like Crazy, and its English version went viral on the internet and also effortlessly topped several provincial and international music charts.

Apart from debuting at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 soon after its release, the album also marked a new history in Hanteo's records, as the idol stood as the first soloist to surpass one million album sales on the very day of its release.

With several more achievements filling up Jimin's bag, fans believe it was only natural for the idol to be recognized for his influence on the music industry at the 31st Hanteo Music Awards. The annual music award ceremony recognizes artists for their achievements on the Hanteo Music Charts, known for its prestigious and reliable standing in the Korean music industry.

Though Jimin wasn't in attendance at the award show, as he's currently serving his mandatory military service in the South Korean Army, the achievements of his solo debut mini-album, FACE, were not overlooked.

Here are all the titles that BTS' Jimin grabbed during the two-day award ceremony:

Global Artist in Oceania - Jimin

Global Artist in South America - Jimin

Artist Of The Year (Bonsang) - Jimin

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Following the exciting news, fans have been grandly celebrating his impressive and commendable achievements at the 31st Hanteo Music Awards by trending their congratulatory wishes to Jimin.