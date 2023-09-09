Will Marilyn Monroe’s home be demolished? Details explored as iconic star’s house to be considered for historic status

On Friday, September 8, 2023, legendary actress Marilyn Monroe's house was temporarily saved from demolition by the Los Angeles City Council after a unanimous vote.Thus, the iconic singer and actress' Brentwood home won't be demolished. Monroe reportedly died in the Brentwood home of a drug overdose in 1962.

Councilwoman Traci Park asked for the motion that pushes to recommend Los Angeles' Cultural Heritage Commission or the director of planning to hold a review. As reported by CNN, they would determine whether or not the Spanish colonial-style house could be listed as a historic cultural monument.

According to the motion passed by the city council, it imposes "a temporary stay of demolition, substantial alteration or removal of any such proposed location or structuring pending designation." Following which, Park called for the vote after learning that the current owner Glory of the Snow Trust requested a permit to demolish the residence on Wednesday.

LA City Council temporarily saves Marilyn Monroe's Brentwood home

Marilyn Monroe was a popular actress and singer who was famous for playing “blonde bombshell” characters in 1950s movies. She bought her Spanish colonial-themed house in 1962, which was the only house she owned independently after her third divorce with playwright Arthur Miller. The Brentwood home cost Marilyn Monroe $75,000, as per the Los Angeles Times.

Monroe later died of a barbiturate overdose on Fifth Helena Drive in Brentwood, Los Angeles, at the age of 36 on August 4, 1962. The 2,900-square-foot house was then bought by the Glory of the Snow LLC in 2017 for $7.25 million.

Currently, the house is owned by the Glory of the Snow Trust who bought the Brentwood home for $8.35 earlier this year. They requested the demolition of the property for unknown reasons to the Department of Building and Safety who issued it on Tuesday, September 5, as per CNN.

However, the next day, various Marilyn Monroe's fans requested the 11th District Councelmember Traci Park's office to save the historical house. Talking about the incident, Park told the media outlets:

"At this point, it may be into the thousands. All of our phones in city hall and the field office have been ringing off the hook for the last 48 hours."

On the other hand, The New York Post reports that Park called for an emergency motion at the Los Angeles City Council meeting on September 8. The motion states that the home should be considered a city historic-cultural monument.

Traci Park said in her statement to the Council that:

"I am here with you today as the custodian of the district which is home to Marilyn Monroe's beloved final residence. I am also here today as a defender of our city's rich history and heritage."

She continued to talk about the importance of Monroe's residence, elaborating:

"This home must be preserved as a crucial piece of Hollywood's and the city of Los Angeles' history, culture and legacy. It is a place where Marilyn Monroe lived and created some of her most iconic work, and it is a place where many fans come to pay their respects."

As stated above, the Los Angeles City Council unanimously passed the motion, which has currently halted the demolition of Marilyn Monroe's home for a period of 180 days. The Los Angeles' Cultural Heritage Commission need to assess the property and decide whether it is suitable to be listed as a historic cultural monument.

Amy Kohn, executive director of the Hollywood Heritage, told media outlets that although the motion was temporary it is a "step in the right direction."

According to The New York Times, many believe that the Council is going overboard and neglecting the homeless crisis of Los Angeles. Meanwhil, some are adamant on representing women in history by saving Monroe's home.

The Glory of the Snow Trust have not released any statements on the matter nor have they disclosed the reason for demolition.