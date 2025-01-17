How many contestants have been eliminated so far in Beast Games? Details explored

MrBeast’s Beast Games has become one of Amazon Prime Video’s most popular shows, captivating audiences worldwide with its massive scale and thrilling challenges. Starting with 1,000 contestants, the series features a $5 million grand prize and a variety of tasks that test physical endurance, mental sharpness, and strategic thinking.

The show’s production cost of $100 million, including the creation of “Beast City” in Toronto, adds to its scope. Premiering on December 19, 2024, with new episodes airing every Thursday until February 13, 2025, the show has kept viewers on the edge of their seats.

Each episode showcases tasks that test contestants' physical and mental endurance, teamwork, and decision-making skills. After six episodes filled with intense challenges, only 30 contestants remain from the initial 1,000. Episode 6, which began with 52 participants, saw 22 eliminations through a mix of mental, physical, and chance-based challenges.

First three episodes of Beast Games: Elimination highlights

The journey began with 1,000 contestants, but the numbers dropped quickly. Episode 1 opened with a pre-game challenge where 52 contestants chose to exit for a share of a $1 million prize. This was followed by team sacrifices, a block-stacking challenge, and a psychological bribe test, leading to the elimination of 507 players. By the end of Episode 1, only 493 contestants remained.

Episode 2 featured team-based tasks, including catching red balls, a trivia challenge, and a game of giant “beer pong.” The most dramatic moment came during a team self-elimination round. By the episode’s conclusion, another 363 contestants had been eliminated, leaving just 242.

Episode 3 introduced a potato sack race (with no eliminations) and a challenging team decision-making task. Teams of three had to eliminate one member, resulting in 94 players going home. The episode ended with contestants searching for tickets to the finale, further reducing the group. By the end, only 148 players were still in the game.

Episodes four to six of Beast Games: Elimination highlights

Episode 4 introduced challenges like a ball-holding endurance test, coin collection, and balancing glass balls. By the episode’s end, 60 contestants had secured spots on Beast Island, and the rest were eliminated.

Episode 5 followed with high-stakes tasks, including throwing coconuts, voting players off, and a pirate ship cannon battle. One contestant accepted a $450,000 bribe to leave the game, while others were eliminated during challenges.

In Episode 6, the remaining 52 contestants faced a new set of challenges designed to test their physical, mental, and strategic abilities. These included monster truck pulls, trivia contests, and a wheel of chance that eliminated players in large batches. By the end of the episode, 22 contestants were eliminated, leaving 30 participants still competing for the $5 million prize.

In Episode 6 of Beast Games, the 52 remaining contestants had to select one of three doors, mental, physical, or chance, to determine their challenges. The physical challenges included a monster truck pull and a relay race, with teams competing based on strength, speed, and stamina. The mental game involved intelligence tests and trivia, eliminating 10 of 19 participants.

In the chance challenge, a spinning wheel led to the elimination of 12 out of 16 players. This episode of Beast Games concluded with a stamina-based dead-hang challenge, with results to be revealed next week.

Next episode of Beast Games will be airing on January 23, 2025 on Amazon Prime.

