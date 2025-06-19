Anne Burrell, a celebrity chef and television personality who appeared on several Food Network shows, including BBQ Brawl, passed away on June 17, 2025, at the age of 55.

People Magazine reported that the Food Network star was found unconscious by the New York Police Department after they responded to an early morning 911 call. Given her unresponsive state, and after checking her vitals, she was pronounced dead.

Anne Burrell's family issued a statement about her passing, praising her as a "beloved wife, sister, daughter, stepmother, and friend." They added that Anne's light "radiated" far beyond those she knew and touched millions worldwide through her various television appearances.

Several celebrities and reality TV personalities paid their tribute to Burrell, including Gigi Hadid, chef Alex Guarnaschelli, and Rachael Ray, among others.

Gigi Hadid also took to social media to pay her respects, saying she was "heartbroken" and that the celebrity chef was "awesome."

"Rest in Peace, Legend," she added.

"Such a strong, vibrant, fearless woman"— Food Network's Rachael Ray pays tribute to late Anne Burrell

Rachael Ray took to Instagram on Wednesday to talk about her working and personal relationship with Anne Burrell. She shared pictures with the deceased chef and said that she was "shaken" by the news of her passing, and both she and her husband, John, were "heartbroken" and couldn't believe it.

"Such a strong, vibrant, fearless woman, so full of life and love, could be gone so soon," she added.

She called Anne a "rockstar" and said that the two got close when they appeared on Worst Cooks of America on the Food Network. She added that she would never forget the two of them walking into their dressing rooms at the channel's studio and recalled her listening to music at an extremely high volume as she praised her taste in music.

Rachael called the BBQ Brawl alum a "force" that lit up every room she entered and said she would miss her deeply. Alex Guarnaschelli, another Food Network personality, also shared a heartfelt post remembering Anne on Instagram.

Alex Guarnaschelli said that Anne was an inspiration to others and referred to herself as "girl chef." She recalled watching the chef on Iron Chef America and said that whenever she made a pasta dish, she "wiped the floor" with her competition.

Alex added that they had taught cooking classes in the same school and had known each other for years.

"She loved her friends and cats fiercely and didn't let a second of life go by without savoring every last bit," she added.

Alex urged fans to make "this moment about her" and urged them to live their lives in her honor.

Chopped judge Scott Conant also took to Instagram to talk about Anne Burrell and their friendship that spanned over three decades. He wrote that he was "deeply affected" by the loss and said that they shared countless laughs, navigated challenges, and even swapped "astrologers and fortune tellers."

He added that her presence was "truly remarkable" and that her "competitive spirit was remarkable." Conant said that he was "heartbroken" and would deeply miss Anne Burrell.

Anne Burrell appeared in several shows, including Worst Cooks in America, BBQ Brawl, Iron Chef, Chef Wanted, Food Network Star, and more.

