How rich is Match Game’s host Martin Short? Net worth explored

Canadian-American actor and comedian Martin Short has entertained audiences for over four decades across television, film, and stage. As of 2025, he is hosting a new reboot of Match Game on ABC, the iconic game show that originally premiered in 1962. The current revival comes after a four-year hiatus, following the end of its last version, hosted by Alec Baldwin, which aired from 2016 to 2021.According to Celebrity Net Worth, Martin Short has an estimated net worth of $30 million. In his five-decade-long career, he has become widely recognized for his work in sketch comedy and film, including appearances in titles like Three Amigos, Father of the Bride, and Innerspace.Exploring Martin Short's long-running career View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMartin Short earned a degree in social work from McMaster University. He made his professional acting debut in a 1972 production of Godspell, performing alongside Gilda Radner and Eugene Levy. His breakout role came in the early 1980s when he joined the cast of SCTV, followed by a one-season stint on Saturday Night Live in 1984, where he introduced popular characters like Ed Grimley.Throughout his career, he has appeared in over 40 films and numerous television projects. In recent years, he has starred alongside Steve Martin and Selena Gomez in the Hulu series Only Murders in the Building.His latest role sees him return to network television as the host of Match Game, now airing on ABC. The game show features contestants trying to match answers with a panel of six celebrity guests in humorous fill-in-the-blank challenges.The current reboot updates the format slightly and introduces a new production location. Contestants compete for a top prize of $25,000 in each episode. This revival marks a continuation of the show’s long legacy, which has included previous versions on CBS, NBC, and ABC over the decades.Background and personal lifeMartin Short with wife Nancy Dolman at the Los Angeles premiere of &quot;The Producers&quot; on December 12, 2005 in Los Angeles, California. (Image via Getty)Martin Short was married to actress Nancy Dolman from 1980 until her passing in 2010. The couple adopted three children: Katherine, Oliver, and Henry. According to PEOPLE Magazine, he became a grandfather in 2020.Outside of acting, Martin Short has supported various charitable causes. As reported by CBS News, he has backed the Women’s Cancer Research Fund. He accepted Courage Award on behalf of his late wife Nancy on February 10, 2011 at the Unforgettable Evening fundraising event.Moreover, he is a member of Artists Against Racism, as stated on the charity's website. In 2001, he appeared on Celebrity Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, winning $32,000 for Loyola High School in Los Angeles.As per Celebrity Net Worth, Martin owns several properties in Los Angeles, including a 5,000-square-foot mansion in Pacific Palisades that he purchased in 1987. The home is currently valued between $7 and $8 million.He also reportedly owns a $1.1 million home in the Beachwood Canyon area, which was purchased for his daughter, as well as a $2.2 million property in Brentwood. Additionally, he maintains a vacation cottage on Lake Rosseau in Ontario.Watch Match Game with host Martin Short every Wednesday 9 pm ET on ABC.