How to watch Dance Moms Reunion online? Details explored

Lifetime’s Dance Moms has continued to be a popular watch among fans since it was released way back in July 2011. The series, which followed a plethora of students from Miller's Abby Lee Dance Company from 2011 to 2019, resulted in some popular alumni, including the likes of JoJo Siwa and Maddie Ziegler, and has aired till 2019 for a total of eight seasons.

Lifetime announced the release of Dance Moms: The Reunion, which saw the return of a range of past participants from the show. A teaser for the 2-hour special saw multiple participants talk in detail about the controversial instructor Abby Lee Miller, who has at times been criticized for the way she approaches her lessons, especially when it comes to young girls.

Regardless, the reunion premiered live on Lifetime on May 1, 2024, at 5 p.m. ET. It is still available to be watched on the official website and can also be streamed on multiple other platforms online. Here, we look at the details that fans need to know in order to watch The Reunion from the comfort of their homes.

How to watch Dance Moms Reunion online?

Dance Moms Reunion welcomed a range of past performers from the show back, along with their moms, who also played a major role in the original run. The likes of JoJo Siwa, Chloe Lukasiak, Brooke and Paige Hyland, Kendall Vertes, and Kalani Hilliker all returned to the show alongside their mothers for a 2-hour special.

They were joined by their mothers, Jessalyn Siwa, Christi Lukasiak, Kelly Hyland, Jill Vertes, and Kira Hilliker, as the group looked back at the show that turned them into ‘a worldwide pop culture sensation and made them household names.

The reunion aired twice on Lifetime live on Wednesday, as it was available to be watched at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. ET. However, fans who have already missed the premieres need not fret. The Reunion is available to be watched on multiple online platforms. This includes DirecTV, Frndly, and Fubo, all platforms that give viewers access to the 2-hour special and also have free trials available.

However, Dance Moms Reunion is also available for viewing on Hulu + Live TV, Philo, and Sling. These platforms, however, might require fans to subscribe to them. Regardless, the 2-hour special in itself has been created in some ways to kickstart the ninth season of the long-running program.

The reunion special was followed by Dance Moms: Epic Showdowns, hosted by Christi Lukasiak, at 10 p.m. ET. This iteration gave fans a look back into some of the most epic and memorable dance-offs between contestants from the show’s history.

The two-hour special in itself was merely a special throwback episode for fans, who might be delighted to see the return of some truly memorable faces. It was probably created to get fans excited and maintain the hype for season 9 of Dance Moms.

New episodes will air on Lifetime every Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET, with the finale airing May 15. All seasons of Dance Moms are now streaming on Lifetime.