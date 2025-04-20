I believe Sister Wives star Kody Brown should stop playing the victim card

**Disclaimer: This Sister Wives article is based on the writer's opinion. Readers' discretion is advised.**

Sister Wives season 19 will resume on April 20 after a brief mid-season break. The first half of the season saw Kody Brown exploring his marriage with Robyn, his sole wife, while his exes, Meri, Christine, and Janelle, moved on to pursue other things.

It specifically focused on Kody's views on watching his ex-wives move on and away from him. Meanwhile, he remained fixated on the past, pondering what led to the disintegration of his plural family and created rifts in his relationships with the children.

Kody blamed his ex-wives and children for the family breaking apart, claiming he played no role in creating the outcome. The Sister Wives star portrayed himself as an innocent victim, expressing his distress at watching everyone leave and stating that he was suffering. However, I believe Kody should stop playing the victim card because he was never the sufferer, but the reason things fell apart.

Season 19 saw Kody blame Meri's anger issues and Janelle's behavior for the downfall of their marriages without owning that he left them in limbo for years after marrying Robyn. Kody also pointed fingers at his children for punishing him and severing ties with him, without noticing that he was absent from their lives for long periods.

Season 19 documented Kody blaming his former wives for leaving him, without acknowledging that he had abandoned them to spend more time with Robyn and her children.

Sister Wives alum Kody Brown believes he never wronged his family members

During an episode aired on October 6, 2024, the Sister Wives cast member told Robyn that he held his children accountable for their failed relationships. He called them out for "trash-talking" and spreading baseless gossip about him within the family. Kody assumed they purposely severed ties with him to punish him for marrying Robyn.

Kody claimed he never abandoned his children, but that they betrayed him and harbored contempt for him. He said he would contact them only if they approached him first. However, Janelle blamed Kody for the situation. While talking about their eldest daughter, Maddie, Janelle said:

"Kody really did cut off communication with Caleb [Maddie's husband] and Maddie when the family started to really dissolve, and kids really don't know who Kody is. He's not been out to visit. He doesn't call."

However, Kody unreasonably painted himself as the victim, saying Maddie stopped speaking to him and only gossiped whenever he approached her. Similarly, Kody damaged his relationships with his late son, Garrison, and youngest, Gabriel, by implementing strict protocols during the pandemic.

In season 18, Gabriel said that his and his late brother's comments were "met with a wall" and no dialogue. Kody, once again, pulled out the victim card, lamenting the lack of communication but not taking responsibility for his actions. Similarly, he fractured his relationship with his and Christine's daughter, Ysabel, by not attending her surgery during the pandemic, despite being her father.

Despite everything he had done, he could still only blame his children for making him feel miserable and sad. While their rejection was evident to 'victim' Kody, his actions that caused the rift were not.

The same happened with Kody's marriages. Sister Wives season 19 saw Meri get an official "release" from her marriage to Kody. While the male cast member was not pleased with it, he criticized her for not being fun or interesting. Despite acknowledging that he had abandoned Meri, he said he was not the one to blame for it. In contrast, he blamed her for the outcome.

However, when Meri packed her belongings and left Flagstaff, Kody cried, claiming they had something "really good," sidelining his apathetic behavior with her. For Janelle, it was Kody's behavior with their sons and their constant arguments that proved to be the last straw. He even "blew off" their anniversary, angering Janelle.

Even then, Kody believed they could make things work with Janelle, as they shared a "karmic" connection. Janelle, on the other hand, was uninterested in rekindling anything based on her experience with him.

Kody pushed Christine away from him by mentioning that he was not physically attracted to her. It was a humiliating and hurtful comment for Christine to hear as his wife. It was then that she realized their marriage was over. Consequently, the couple parted ways in 2021. While speaking about their split, Kody said that although they had issues, he never wanted to break up.

Instead, he blamed Janelle for telling Christine his thoughts about the latter's appearance. He emphasized that it was Christine who initiated the separation, while he was a victim of divorce.

Despite everything he had done, in episode 12 of Sister Wives season 19, Kody, while visiting his Las Vegas house, said that his marriages fell apart because his efforts to reconcile were unacknowledged. It proved that Kody never realized he was the perpetrator, not the victim.

He revealed that he had wept when he visited the property the previous year because he felt nostalgic and experienced some feeling of loss. The Sister Wives star added that he believed monogamous marriage was right for him as it kept him from the "energy" of Janelle and Christine.

Sister Wives airs at 10 pm ET every Sunday exclusively on TLC.

