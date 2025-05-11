I believe Tournament of Champions should add a team challenge episode

**Disclaimer: This Tournament of Champions article is based on the writer's opinion. Readers' discretion is advised.**

Tournament of Champions season 6 wrapped on April 20, 2025, with Antonia Lofaso finally earning her first title after defeating Sara Bradley in the finale. Like every season, the show delivered intense solo matchups, high-pressure Randomizer challenges, and blind judging that made each round unpredictable.

But as much as the format pushes chefs to compete individually, in my opinion, introducing a single team-based challenge could add a refreshing twist without altering the show’s core structure. For six seasons, chefs have cooked alone in bracket-style battles. Their success depends entirely on how well they adapt to random ingredients and stay composed under pressure.

In my opinion, a one-off team challenge (perhaps mid-season) would test an entirely different skill set: communication, collaboration, and leadership under time constraints. One more reason this makes sense is that many of these chefs are executive chefs or restaurateurs in real life.

They’re used to running kitchens and managing teams. Showing how they lead under pressure and in collaboration could reflect another real-world aspect of culinary excellence. It could be a short relay-style episode, or a bracket-based team twist where chefs are paired randomly and judged blindly as usual.

The pressure, of course, would remain—but the format could evolve just enough to reveal new sides of the competitors and give viewers an episode that stands apart from the rest.

A team challenge would test leadership and collaboration in Tournament of Champions

Every chef enters Tournament of Champions knowing they’ll face the Randomizer and cook alone. But in my opinion, introducing a single team challenge could impact how far some chefs go—and even influence who wins.

Take Joe Sasto, for example. He’s competed across multiple seasons and has shown impressive skill and consistency. In season 6, he reached the semifinals after beating tough opponents like Jet Tila and Fabio Viviani. But in his narrow semifinal loss to Lee Anne Wong (87–84), a slightly different format might have changed the outcome.

In my opinion, if a team challenge had been part of the season, his calm, communicative style and ability to strategize under pressure could have given him an edge. He may have helped lead a team to victory—or used that episode to gain momentum heading into solo rounds.

Team-based performance could also give underdog chefs a chance to rise by working alongside seasoned veterans. A collaborative round would not only balance strengths and weaknesses across teams, but also allow lesser-known chefs to gain visibility and confidence.

Including just one episode like this wouldn’t disrupt the bracket but could shift dynamics just enough to make outcomes less predictable. It would also give viewers more to connect with—seeing how chefs support, challenge, or clash with one another under the same level of time and Randomizer stress.

A team episode could shift outcomes and reveal new strengths

Adding a team challenge wouldn’t just change the pace of the show—it could actually influence how far some chefs go. In Tournament of Champions season 6, Joe Sasto was eliminated by Lee Anne Wong with a narrow score of 87–84.

In my opinion, a team episode mid-season could have changed how momentum worked in his favor. Joe has often shown patience, organization, and clear communication—qualities that could translate well into a collaborative challenge.

Paired with a chef whose strengths balance his own, he might have had the opportunity to gain an edge through shared strategy or simply build morale ahead of solo rounds. It’s not about undoing outcomes, but highlighting how chefs adapt beyond the individual spotlight in Tournament of Champions.

In my opinion, a team challenge would reveal new strengths—leaders emerging under pressure, quieter chefs stepping up, and strong personalities learning to work together. One episode could open new storylines and shift the energy in ways a solo bracket never could.

Fans can watch the latest episodes of Tournament of Champions on Food Network.

