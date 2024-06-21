“I was doing my best”- Perfect Match’s Micah Lussier chimes in on Stevan’s “fun sponge” comment

Perfect Match season 2 featured Micah from Love is Blind and Too Hot to Handle star Stevan. During the first few episodes, the two matched but Stevan later realized that she was not the right partner for her. Micah and Xanthi decided to exchange partners, and then Stevan was matched with The Circle contestant Xanthi.

Now that Micah was with Kaz, Stevan had some opinions about their newly formed connection. He told the cameras in episode 6 that Micah was taking away Kaz's extrovert energy and "settles him down" with her introverted vibe. The Perfect Match cast member also called Micah a "fun sponge" that "gets rid" of the fine elements and makes everything boring.

In an exclusive interview with People Magazine on June 7, 2024, the Love is Blind star addressed Stevan's comment, and said that she wasn't used to spotlight like other Netflix reality TV stars:

Trending

"I've definitely heard this a few times. I was doing my best. I've definitely heard this, that this was a little bit of a murmur through the house."

What did Stevan think of Kaz and Micah's connection on Perfect Match season 2?

Micah revealed she struggled to find genuine people on Perfect Match season 2. Her Love is Blind experience was different as participants joined the social experiment to find their one true love, unlike Perfect Match, where cast members had an eye on the winner's title.

"I remember even the first day, it's really intense to walk into a room with people that are all so confident and used to being in the spotlight when you come from a show like Love Is Blind, where it's much more muted, and you don't necessarily need to put on a persona or a show," Micah said.

The LA resident further mentioned that she felt like everyone was putting "a persona" in front of the camera which wasn't the case in the previous reality TV show. She continued:

"So that was a little bit hard for me in general, but I think the people that felt like I didn't have a fun energy were people that didn't take the time to get to know me."

In episode 6, Stevan and Alara won the compatibility challenge and got a chance to play matchmakers in the boardroom. Stevan set up a date for his friend Kaz with the Too Hot to Handle star Holly Scarfon.

He believed that Kaz should be with someone who matched his highly energetic aura. With Micah, Kaz seemed "sucked into a lower vibration," as per DJ's claim. During his confessional interview, Stevan explained:

"She's a completely different person that I don't think fits him. For Kaz, he needs someone with a higher energy. Someone that brings him out of his shell and not settles him back down."

When Holly and Kaz returned from their blind date, viewers could sense the tension between Kaz and Micah. Kaz also looked confused about who to choose after Holly and Christine entered the picture. In episode 9, he made out with Holly, broke up with Micah, and matched with Christine. This was a shock for the Perfect Match contestant Micah, who thought she and Kaz were endgame.

It remains to be seen if Micah and Kaz get back together. Stream the Perfect Match season 2 finale episode exclusively on Netflix on June 21, 2024.