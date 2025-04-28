"I was so broken" — Sister Wives star Kody Brown admits he once considered leaving Robyn

Sister Wives season 19 episode 22, Love Covers All Wrongs, premiered on TLC on April 27, 2025. The episode centered around Valentine's Day, with Robyn and Kody going out for a dinner date. During their evening together, they reflected on their former polygamous lifestyle and opened up about the struggles they faced along the way.

Kody reassured Robyn that he was at peace with where they were in their relationship as a monogamous couple. However, this wasn't how he was feeling when his polygamous marriage was crumbling.

In his confession, he explained that since he had been in a plural marriage for years, and it was his sole focus of marriage for him, when things came crashing down and they failed at it, he started sabotaging himself.

The Sister Wives star added that the situation was so difficult that, at times, he even considered leaving Robyn, describing himself as "broken" and "self-destructive."

"There were days unfair to Robyn that I thought about just walking away from our relationship, too. And that was just because I was so broken, I became self-destructive," he said in his confessional.

Sister Wives couple discuss the challenges they faced while being in a polygamous marriage

As Sister Wives season 19 episode 22 celebrated Valentine's Day, Kody Brown treated his wife, Robyn, to a special dinner date.

As the two sat down for their date, Robyn asked Kody how he felt now that he wasn't in a polygamous marriage. In response, Kody shared that he felt as if he'd been "slapped by polygamy."

The Sister Wives star added that it was hard not to be bitter about the situation because he was fully committed to the idea of polygamous marriage and now felt betrayed by it because it ended so painfully.

When Robyn later asked Kody if he missed what it was like before their plural marriage ended, he responded that he was done with it and was no longer interested in it.

"I don't want to be flippant with my answer because we were devoted to this, but I'm not interested in plural marriage anymore. I don't want to pursue another woman because I don't want that headache, the questions, the struggles, the wonder about trust. I'm not in that space," he commented.

After Christine, Janelle, and Meri left, Kody was no longer living a polygamous lifestyle. His old way of life had ended, and he was now in a monogamous relationship with Robyn.

While he found it difficult to navigate through the monogamous lifestyle, he soon got comfortable with it, and during their dinner date, he told Robyn that he was now in a good place with her in their relationship.

However, the Sister Wives star admitted in his confession that when his polygamous marriage was crumbling before him, he felt his life was in a broken phase and that he even considered walking away from his relationship with her.

Reflecting on those moments in his life, Kody apologized to Robyn for sabotaging their relationship. He apologized for the dark space he went through and how it harmed her, noting that it wasn't fair to her.

"Because I was angry, you're withdrawing from me. And because you were withdrawing from me, I was experiencing not just the anger from the rejection and the anger from the failure of our failures in plural marriage and everything that I was experiencing there, it was causing me to literally have bad thoughts about us," Kody told Robyn.

New episodes of Sister Wives season 19 air every Sunday on TLC.

