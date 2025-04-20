"When she moved, that was when things changed": Sister Wives star Robyn reflects on what caused the rift between her and Meri

The second part of season 19 of Sister Wives is set to premiere on TLC on April 20, 2025. The season would continue to show the struggles of the Brown family members as they deal with the complicated relationships that were caused after Kody's marriages with Christine, Janelle, and Meri, respectively, came to an end.

Meri and Robyn, who were once close friends when they first met, gradually grew apart after Robyn married Kody.

In an exclusive clip from episode 21, shared by People magazine on April 17, 2025, Meri opened up to her best friend, Jenn Sullivan, as they reflect on the possible reason behind the downfall of her friendship with former sister wife Robyn Brown.

In her confessional, Meri claimed that the rift between her and Robyn occurred over time, noting that there was an eventual divide in the family. Meanwhile, Robyn later shared in her confessional that she never stopped caring about Meri and argued that the two grew apart after Meri moved out.

"I always had Meri's back, even when people were plotting against her and ignoring her. I never felt a divide other than when she moved, that was when things changed. She changed it after that, but I always cared," Robyn said in her confessional.

Sister Wives star Meri and Jenn discuss Meri's relationship with Robyn

In 2014, Sister Wives star Meri had to legally divorce Kody on paper so that he could legally marry Robyn and adopt her three kids. The divorce was just a formality, and Meri was still spiritually married to Kody, like her other sister wives, Christine and Janelle.

While Meri confirmed that the decision was hers, some of her friends and family believed Robyn had manipulated her into going through with it.

Their complicated relationship resurfaces once again in the reality show. An exclusive clip from Sister Wives season 19, episode 21, shared by People magazine, features Meri and her best friend, Jenn Sullivan, discussing a possible cause for the rift between Meri and Robyn.

Meri started the conversation by pointing out that there were a lot of people who considered Robyn to be a "fraud" and believed that she was a liar who manipulated others. Before Meri could continue, she called out Jenn for giving her "the look."

After denying that she was passing a look, Jenn explained that she was just being "cautious" as she doesn't believe Robyn was being intentionally manipulative. She speculated that after Kody started prioritizing Robyn and saw her as an insider, the rest of the family turned on them.

Jenn added that Robyn then started acting like she was Meri's best friend, but then ignored her and eventually ended up hurting her feelings.

"I do think that Kody decided that he had this new person that was this new insider with him, and then it just became them against everybody else. And then she'd act like she was your best friend and then completely ignore you and hurt your feelings. Like that's really f---ed up. Like either be an as*hole or don't," Jenn speculated.

In her confessional, Meri later admitted that she once had a very good relationship with Robyn and felt very close to her. However, as time passed, she believed that there was a divide between the two.

"I know that mine and Robyn's relationship was a good one, and I felt very solid in it. Like we were very close. And then... There was a divide," the Sister Wives star said in her confessional.

Robyn later claimed in her confessional that she always had Meri's back, even when other people were plotting against her and ignoring her. She argued that she never felt a divide between each other and things just changed when Meri moved out.

New episodes of Sister Wives season 19 air every Sunday on TLC.

