"We talk when we need to" — Sister Wives star Meri Brown admits to friction with Robyn on set

On an April 16 appearance on the Tamron Hall Show, Sister Wives star Meri Brown talked to the host about the conflict between her and Robyn Brown. Meri is the ex-wife of Kody Bown, who lived with him and Kody's three other wives, Robyn, Christine, and Janelle, which was documented in the show. Recently, Meri, Christine, and Janelle separated from Kody.

Tamron Hall, who had previously hosted Sister Wives reunion shows, mentioned that she noticed tension between Meri and Robyn while filming. Tamron asked Meri about her relationship with Robyn, noting that she seemed to sense some issues. Meri initially hesitated but then confirmed Tamron's observation. Meri acknowledged that there was tension between her and Robyn.

“No you’re not wrong. We talk when we need to. You’re going to see a little bit of those conversations kind of play out in the coming episodes,” stated Meri.

She further hinted that fans will be able to see their interactions in upcoming episodes of Sister Wives.

Tamron Hall reveals why she was let go from hosting Sister Wives reunions

As mentioned, Tamron used to host Sister Wives reunions and opened up about why she wasn't doing so anymore. However, she stopped after her final Tell-All episode. According to Tamron, she was told not to return because some people thought her questions were too tough.

According to Tamron, controversy arose when the host questioned Kody's decision to divorce Meri and marry Robyn. Tamron said it felt like legally marrying Robyn “legitimized one wife” over the other three. This led to Kody and Robyn being offended, and Tamron was let go from hosting the show.

“We also witnessed the family fall apart. Christine left the family in 2021, Janelle followed in 2022. The premiere for the season, when the family matriarch Meri, decided to leave him after 32 years, brought their highest ratings in a decade,” stated Tamron.

Sister Wives star Meri Brown reveals why her friendship with Robyn ended

On April 20, PEOPLE released a sneak peek of the upcoming season of Sister Wives, set to release on the same date. In the clip, Meri Brown and her friend Jenn Sullivan discussed the breakdown of Meri's friendship with Robyn Brown. According to Meri, her relationship with their shared husband, Kody Brown, played a role in the end of their friendship.

According to Meri, many people think Robyn was manipulative, a "fraud," and a "liar." Jenn believed that Kody had formed a close bond with Robyn, creating a divide between them and the rest of the family. According to her, Robyn would often pretend to be friendly with Meri, but then ignore her. Jenn thought this behavior was inconsistent and hurtful.

She suggested that Robyn should have been honest about her intentions instead of being fake.

"She'd act like she was your best friend, and then completely ignore you and hurt your feelings. Like that's really f*cked up. Like either be an as*hole or don't," said Jenn.

Meri described her relationship with Robyn as strong and close at one point. However, over time, a divide formed between them. Kody Brown's marriages ended in a short period. After Meri's departure, Robyn became Kody's only wife. Robyn even asked Meri to stay with the family when she was leaving.

On a July 2024 episode of The Sarah Fraser Show, Meri wasn't sure if Robyn's request was genuine. Meri thought Robyn might have wanted her to stay because Robyn had envisioned a big plural family when she joined. However, Meri noticed inconsistent behavior from Robyn's side.

Sister Wives returns on Sunday, April 20 at 10 pm ET on TLC.

