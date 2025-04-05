"I was calculating my bills": Dancing with the Stars' Sherri Shepherd reveals real reason she cried after season 14 elimination

Sherri Shepherd's emotional response to her elimination from Dancing with the Stars season 14 in 2012 was not about the performance itself. Reflecting on the moment years later on her show, Sherri, on April 3, 2025, Shepherd elaborated:
"People thought I was crying because I didn't execute my pasodoble correctly, but I literally was crying because I was calculating my bills."
At the time, Shepherd was worried about her financial obligations, especially her son's tuition fees and mortgage payments, which made the elimination more difficult. Shepherd's honest confession gave a more human aspect to her elimination, which most viewers initially misinterpreted as a reaction to her performance.
Sherri Shepherd opens up about her emotional reaction to Dancing with the Stars elimination
Financial pressure and the cost of competition
Shepherd's elimination occurred in week 3, and although she enjoyed participating, the financial reality was a significant factor in her emotional response. Shepherd explained:
"I've gotta take that car back because I thought I was going to get the Mirror Ball...I need money!"
For most contestants, the longer they stay on the show, the more money they get. Shepherd explained that she intended to spend her winnings on essential costs. She underscored that "the longer that you stay on there, the more money you get," stressing the monetary stakes at play in the competition.
For Shepherd, the elimination occurred at a very difficult moment, and she was concerned about how she would survive without the revenue from the show. Her introspection revealed the extreme pressure contestants experience as they perform, trying to balance performance and financial considerations.
The experience of competing on Dancing with the Stars
Despite the challenges, Shepherd appreciated the opportunity to compete in Dancing with the Stars, emphasizing that the experience was valuable.
"One of the best experiences I ever had because I love to dance," Shepherd said.
The show allowed her to explore her interest in dancing, and even though she was booted out early, she was grateful for the opportunity it presented. Shepherd also underlined her alliance with professional partner Val Chmerkovskiy. She agreed that their hours together rehearsing and performing on stage were a fulfilling experience.
Shepherd's optimistic outlook about being on the show reinforced that, even though there were money worries, the experience of dancing and learning was worth it.
Sherri Shepherd's other reality TV ventures
Sherri Shepherd's reality TV experience didn't stop at Dancing with the Stars. In 2019, she participated in The Masked Singer as The Penguin, and she loved the experience of singing and dancing. Shepherd described:
"Number one, you get to sing. Two, you get to dance and you do it in costume, and they pay you some really good money!"
Like her time on Dancing with the Stars, this experience enabled Shepherd to display her skills and reach a wide audience. Shepherd also looked back on her Dancing with the Stars history in January 2024 when she dared Val Chmerkovskiy to repeat a lift they had tried during their stint.
Before accomplishing the move with his partner, to the delight of the crowd, Chmerkovskiy replied:
"You were hot then and you're fine now."
Shepherd's challenge served as a fun reminder of the bond they had formed while working together on the show.
Dancing with the Stars is available to stream on ABC platforms and Disney+.