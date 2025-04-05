"Beyond dead to me" — Dancing With the Stars' Gabby Windey recalls Michael Bublé snubbing her with a nine in season 31

Gabby Windey shared her thoughts on Michael Bublé’s judgment during her time on Dancing with the Stars season 31, explaining why she feels the singer's actions were less than supportive. During an episode of the Las Culturistas podcast on April 4, 2025, Windey remarked:

Ad

"I will also scream it Michael Bublé is beyond dead to me."

She went on to express her disappointment with Bublé, particularly in how she felt she was treated. The incident occurred during an October 2022 episode when Windey and her pro partner, Val Chmerkovskiy, danced to the song Home. Windey had expected 10 from Bublé but instead earned a 9.

Gabby Windey opens up about Michael Bublé’s score on Dancing With the Stars

Gabby Windey’s reaction to Bublé’s judgment

Ad

Trending

Ad

Gabby Windey was a finalist in season 31 of Dancing With the Stars alongside her partner, Val Chmerkovskiy. The pair performed a rumba to Bublé’s song Home during the October 2022 episode. Despite their performance earning a total of 46 points from the judges, Bublé gave Windey and Chmerkovskiy a score of nine instead of a 10.

However, Windey focused on a specific moment when Bublé, according to her, “looked me up and down” on her way to the trailer after the performance. She further expressed her frustration during the podcast, stating:

Ad

"He like, literally eye-****ed me and looked me up and down on the way to my trailer."

Windey, who had hoped for a perfect score, emphasized that the encounter led her to believe she would receive the highest marks. Despite the less-than-perfect score, Windey did not hold back her feelings.

Gabby Windey comments on Michael Bublé’s actions

Ad

During the Las Culturistas interview, Windey also addressed whether Bublé’s actions were an attempt at flirting. Host Matt Rogers raised the question, asking:

“Did you think he was trying to flirt by giving you a nine?”

Windey responded with humor, noting that giving a nine was not the way to "flirt" with her. She explained that she "don't do that," rejecting the idea that Bublé’s actions were intended to be flirtatious. She went on to clarify:

Ad

“I like the love bomb, I like… I’m all for it.”

Windey reflected on her disinterest in gestures she perceives as flirtation through low scores, underscoring that a different approach would be more appreciated.

Gabby Windey’s previous comments about Bublé

Ad

This is not the first time Windey has shared her frustration with Bublé’s behavior. In a separate interview, she referred to him as someone she "hates," particularly because of the score he gave her during that Dancing With the Stars episode.

“He didn’t give me a perfect score on Dancing With the Stars, but he did look me up and down in my outfit,” she said during a "Cheap Shots" game with Cosmopolitan on March 6, 2025.

Ad

Windey’s comments from both the podcast and the earlier interview underline the lingering impact of that moment. While her feelings about Bublé’s judgment were evident, she has continued to bring up the situation, humorously declaring that she remains unimpressed by the singer’s behavior.

Despite the tension, Windey remains a popular figure in the Dancing With the Stars fan community, having made it to the finals alongside Chmerkovskiy. They competed against other top couples like Charli D'Amelio and Wayne Brady.

Ad

Stream Dancing with the Stars on ABC platforms and Disney+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Stephany Montero Stephany Montero is a Reality TV writer at Sportskeeda with a bachelor's degree in Architecture, bringing a strong eye for detail, creativity, and a structured approach to problem-solving. Stephany has honed her skills by engaging with a diverse company that handled brands in health and medicine, construction, real estate, and various nonprofit foundations. Her work with these brands, particularly a veterans foundation focusing on the needs of military veterans, has taught her empathy and helped her grow into an impactful and confident writer.



Stephany looks up to YouTuber Mr. Beast for his generosity and innovative content and finds him very inspiring. She is also a fan of Kata Mara for her work in animal rescue and welfare. When not following the latest Reality TV drama, Stephany can be found pouring over a book to explore diverse narratives and expand her creativity. She likes discovering new genres and authors as it inspires her writing style and enhances her storytelling skills. Know More