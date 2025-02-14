Max Feber pitched Bruw on Shark Tank season 10 seeking $50,000 for 25% equity in his cold brew coffee filtering system. The 18-year-old presented his $19.99-$34.99 retail product with $50,000 in online sales and a successful $10,000 Kickstarter campaign. Kevin O'Leary offered $50,000 for 50% while Daymond John proposed $50,000 for 30%.

After sampling the coffee and analyzing the $4 manufacturing cost per unit, Mark Cuban studied the margin potential. He turned to Feber and stated:

"I love when little mini bees come out here right. I can see, I can feel it. So I like what you're doing. I like the higher margin, so are you open to focusing on the higher margin as opposed to push the price tag?...I'll give you the 50k for 30% and I want to know now."

The entrepreneur accepted Cuban’s offer immediately.

Mark Cuban speeds up Bruw deal on Shark Tank with quick demand

Feber's Shark Tank pitch centered on cold brew coffee's rising market demand. He highlighted how traditional cold brew makers cost substantially more than his solution. The Bruw system simplified the process by connecting two mason jars with the specialized filter lid. Users could make cold brew by flipping the connected jars, letting gravity handle the filtration.

The Sharks sampled coffee made with the Bruw system. The presentation showed strong sales potential with the current $50,000 revenue flowing through direct-to-consumer channels. Feber explained his plans to reduce manufacturing costs to $2 per unit through increased production volume.

The negotiation intensified when Kevin O'Leary presented the first offer. He proposed matching the requested $50,000 but demanded 50% ownership. This valuation halved Feber's suggested company worth. Lori Greiner stepped back from making an offer, citing misalignment with her investment portfolio. Robert Herjavec followed suit, choosing not to bid.

Daymond John offered $50,000 for 30% equity while suggesting a licensing-focused approach. This improved upon O'Leary's terms while still exceeding Feber's initial equity proposal.

The momentum shifted as Mark Cuban analyzed the opportunity. The Shark Tank investor matched Daymond's equity request of 30% for $50,000 but outlined a different strategy. Cuban focused on maintaining current pricing and profit margins. His plan directed funds toward advertising instead of new manufacturing molds.

The investors waited as Cuban laid out his vision. He emphasized the importance of building brand value through marketing rather than immediately scaling production. Then came the pivotal moment. Cuban looked directly at Feber and demanded an immediate response to his offer.

Feber absorbed Cuban's words and strategy. The pressure mounted as multiple Sharks awaited his response. The young entrepreneur evaluated his options. O'Leary's offer required giving up half the company. Daymond's proposal focused on licensing.

Without extended deliberation, Feber accepted Cuban's offer. The final terms stood at $50,000 for 30% equity. This represented a 5% increase from his initial equity proposal but maintained a stronger ownership position than O'Leary's suggestion.

The immediate acceptance aligned with Cuban's urgency and validated his marketing-first approach.

Post Shark Tank

As per Shark Tank Blog, the deal moved through due diligence and closed successfully. Under Cuban's guidance, Bruw maintained its direct-to-consumer sales model. The company kept its original pricing strategy while focusing resources on market expansion through targeted advertising.

The implementation phase saw Bruw expanding its product range. The company added specialized cold brew coffee blends to complement the filter system. These additions created additional revenue streams while maintaining the core product's market position.

The Bruw’s story reached its conclusion in April 2020. The company received an acquisition offer from Snarky Tea, another Shark Tank participant. Kevin O'Leary had previously invested in Snarky Tea during the show's ninth season. The acquisition went through for an undisclosed amount. The sale marked a successful exit for both Feber and Cuban.

Shark Tank season 16 is airing on ABC network.

