"I hire interns first" — Shark Tank mentor Daymond John on building a strong team

Daymond John, a mentor and investor on Shark Tank, recently shared his approach to building a strong and reliable team. On February 12, 2025, he posted an Instagram reel discussing how he identifies and nurtures talent within his company. He captioned the post, "Have you found success from hiring within?"

In the video, Daymond explained his hiring philosophy, stating:

"I hire interns first, I get interns first from colleges as many as I can and you know then then is not to get coffee, this is to really work, put in the work."

He stated that his interns are not just given minor tasks like "getting coffee," but real opportunities to contribute. According to him, "80 to 85% of my staff started as interns", proving that hiring from within has been an effective strategy. He believes in providing people with three months to showcase their skills and grow into their roles.

Daymond also highlighted the importance of investing in talent early, rather than relying on external agencies that may later become competitors.

Shark Tank mentor's advice on value of hiring interns and developing talent in-house

Shark Tank star Daymond John believes that businesses should focus on hiring interns and training them to become long-term employees. His approach is based on giving young professionals opportunities to prove themselves while also building a workforce that understands the company's culture and needs.

"Imma give you this for three months and you need to figure yourself out."

He explained that bringing interns from colleges allows them to gain hands-on experience while also benefiting the company. Rather than assigning basic tasks, he encourages them to work on real projects in areas like social media, communications, and graphic design. By doing so, businesses can identify strong candidates who have the potential to grow within the organization.

"You may be not good in social media in various things, hire somebody communications, hire somebody in graphics."

The Shark Tank mentor explains that most of his employees started as interns. By training them from the start, he ensures they develop skills that match the company's goals, reducing the need to hire outsiders who may not understand the company's culture. Hiring interns is also cost-effective, as companies can invest in eager, young talent who grow into experienced, committed professionals over time.

Why hiring from within is better than relying on agencies according to Daymond?

Shark Tank mentor Daymond John also discussed the risks of depending on external agencies for critical business functions. He believes that hiring in-house talent provides long-term benefits and prevents potential competition from arising.

"If you were a great marketing agency and you were helping me sell this, sooner or later you're going to acquire your own version of this and make three or four times the money and then you're too busy for me."

He explained that many agencies eventually grow into independent businesses that may no longer prioritize their original clients. By building an in-house team, businesses can avoid this situation and retain control over their operations.

"You get some of these people when they're on the way coming up. They've left all of the agencies."

Employees who have been part of the company from the beginning develop a deeper understanding of its values, goals, and customer base. Shark Tank mentor Daymond also pointed out that talented professionals often leave agencies in search of better opportunities.

Shark Tank episodes air every Friday on ABC.

