"Lead their own path" — Shark Tank mentor Lori Greiner shares tips on getting ahead

Longtime mentor and Shark Tank investor Lori Greiner shared a reel on Instagram on February 13, 2025, giving insights on achieving success in life and business. In the reel, which she had captioned, "Tips to getting ahead in life and in business," she offered valuable advice to her followers.

In the video, Lori talked about the importance of focusing on personal goals rather than comparing oneself to others. She explained that the people who got ahead in life and businesses were the ones who didn't worry about what others around them were doing.

"The people that get ahead the most in life and in business are the ones that lead their own path, don’t worry about what others are doing around them," she said.

She also provided advice for employees aiming to advance in their careers, stressing the importance of being proactive and reliable to their team. According to Lori, those who take the initiative to "be the most helpful person" in their workplace and show their commitment are more likely to move ahead.

Lori’s words resonate with her own journey as an entrepreneur and investor. Over the years, she has built a reputation for spotting innovative products and scaling them to success. Her approach has helped turn businesses like Scrub Daddy into multi-million-dollar brands.

In her reel, Lori Greiner explained that the most successful people do not spend time worrying about others. Instead, they have a clear vision and work hard toward their own goals.

"They know their goal, they work hard, they do everything they can to make themselves shine."

The investor stated that individuals should prioritize their personal and professional development. Rather than focusing on competition and comparing yourselves to others, she advised putting in consistent effort to improve one’s skills and contributions.

For those working under a manager, Lori Greiner suggested expecting their "needs."

"If you have a boss, you do whatever you can to anticipate their needs. Be the most helpful person they have on the team and show them that you are worth it to get the promotion, to move ahead, and you'll do whatever it takes."

Lori Greiner’s entrepreneurial journey and business success

Lori Greiner is known as one of the most strategic investors on Shark Tank. While she is often associated with business, she identifies first as a creator and problem-solver.

In another reel posted on January 28, 2025, she reflected on her early career.

"I really wasn’t a businesswoman… I was… an inventor. I was constantly coming up with ideas for things. One day, I saw my other ideas out there on the market, and they were a big success," Greiner said.

She added that she wasn't really a businesswoman because she "didn't go to business school," but noted that she was a "creator and inventor."

Her ability to turn ideas into marketable products has been a key factor in her success. One of her most well-known investments, Scrub Daddy, became a Shark Tank success story under her guidance.

Before appearing on the show, Scrub Daddy had $100,000 in sales over 18 months. After Lori’s investment of $200,000 for a 20% stake, she used her expertise to boost its visibility and demand.

The brand’s sales skyrocketed to $18 million in the next 18 months, and it continued to grow, reaching $670 million in revenue by season 14 of Shark Tank. Today, it is valued between $250 million and $300 million, making Lori’s stake worth $50 to $60 million.

New episodes of Shark Tank every Friday at 8 pm ET on ABC.

