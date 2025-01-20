“I have no competition” - When Barbara gave a “greedy offer” to Play Maysie In Shark Tank

Barbara Corcoran secured a $150,000 investment for 20% equity plus a $7 per unit royalty in Play Maysie during Shark Tank season 14 episode 17. The deal emerged after Daymond John, Kevin O'Leary, Mark Cuban, and Lori Greiner passed on the opportunity.

When Barbara’s turn came, she recalled her childhood story and went on to make an offer, saying,

"When I was a little kid, my mother invented this. Her toys for the 10 of us were the Sears robot catalog where we cut out beds, plates, and sheets and made our houses. She painted all the clothespins that she hung the wash with all different figures, and we played with it for hours and hours every day…I'm going to make you a greedy offer so I have no competition. I would like to have 150,000 for 30% and $5 per portable dollhouse you sell until I recoup my investment."

Play Maysie's founder accepted this deal after some negotiations.

Barbara struck a solo deal with Play Maysie on Shark Tank season 14

Shark Tank company founder Kayla Lupean's magnetic dollhouse company had registered $175,000 in sales through 2021, with production costs at $13 per unit and retail prices at $48 for basic units and $78 for bundles. The Cleveland-based business previously raised $30,000 through Kickstarter and secured an early investor who contributed $85,000 for 10% equity.

By mid-2022, revenue reached $55,000 with projections targeting $400,000 by year-end. The product earned recognition from Parents.com as "Best Preschool Toy 2022" before the Shark Tank appearance.

All sharks except Barbara expressed varied reasons for passing on the investment opportunity. Daymond John appreciated the product's design and market potential but decided against moving forward. Kevin O'Leary commended Lupean's dedication to building the business from her savings of $25,000 and successfully delivering Kickstarter orders by November 2021.

Mark Cuban advised maintaining a smaller operation initially, suggesting steady growth to $200,000-$400,000 annual revenue before attempting major expansion. Lori Greiner determined the product category didn't align with her investment portfolio despite positive feedback on the execution.

Barbara highlighted meaningful connections to the Play Maysie concept through her family history and initiated discussions with a strategic offer of $150,000 for 30% equity plus a $5 per-unit royalty. Lupean responded with two alternatives to preserve more equity, suggesting either $150,000 for 20% or raising the investment to $200,000 for 30%.

Barbara modified her proposal by adding a $100,000 credit line while maintaining the 30% equity request. Lupean then mentioned her existing 10% investor. This revelation prompted the Shark Tank investor to adjust her final offer to 20% equity with a $7 royalty per unit until investment repayment. Lupean accepted these terms, securing both capital and strategic partnership.

Business performance after the deal

As per Shark Tank Blog, Play Maysie's growth accelerated following the agreement. Sales increased by 140% through 2023 as the company expanded its product range with new themed portable dollhouses.

The magnetic design's practical solution to toy organization helped build a loyal customer base, resulting in a 51% repeat purchase rate. The company maintained strong inventory management with 9,000 units representing $500,000 in potential revenue.

By 2024, Play Maysie reached a $1 million valuation with annual revenue approaching $400,000. However, as of January 2025, their official website states they are selling their last inventory as founder Kayla has decided to shut down Play Maysie. The brand’s official website mentions,

“After much thought, I’ve made the heartfelt decision to close Play Maysie and start a new chapter—teaching entrepreneurship. Building this business as a single-adoptive mom has been a challenging yet deeply rewarding journey, and your support has meant the world to me.”

The company’s Instagram page is no longer available.

Shark Tank season 16 episode 9 will air on January 24, 2025, on ABC network.

