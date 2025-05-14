“I couldn’t be more excited” – Shark Tank's Kevin O’Leary on Robinhood’s game-changing WonderFi deal

Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary uploaded a video on Instagram on May 13, 2025, where he shared his opinions on Robinhood Markets, Inc. buying Canadian crypto firm, WonderFi.

The clip was taken from his recent TV interview with FOX Business, where Kevin expressed excitement about the $179 million deal, speculating on how it would change the FX trading market forever.

"Robinhood is acquiring WonderFi and I couldn’t be more excited. Why? This deal is going to transform cross-border trading. We’re finally connecting crypto between Canada and the U.S. right before stablecoin regulations hit. FX trading is about to get a major upgrade," he wrote in the caption of the post.

After the deal, Shark Tank star believes that there won't be any more "outrageous bank fees" and people would easily be able to move money between their Canadian and U.S. accounts instantly and at a fraction of the cost.

In the interview clip uploaded by Kevin O’Leary, one of the interviewers highlighted Robinhood Markets, Inc.'s recent acquisition of the Canadian crypto firm WonderFi.

For the unversed, Robinhood is a U.S.-based financial services company and stock trading platform most famously known for providing commission-free trading of ETFs, stocks, and cryptocurrencies through its app.

An interviewer mentioned that the deal was worth $179 million, a 41% increase over WonderFi’s last closing price. She also pointed out that Kevin O'Leary has backed the Canadian crypto company since 2021.

Another interviewer then asked if Kevin was profiting from the deal. Kevin replied that he was one of WonderFi’s founding shareholders and said he was more excited about the company’s future.

The Shark Tank investor explained that, with the acquisition of WonderFi, Robinhood was trying to unify the cross-border crypto just before the stablecoin. He noted that such unification would allow individuals to move their assets from a Canadian account to their U.S. account conveniently, at a fraction of what the banks charge.

"I was one of the founding shareholders of WonderFi. My investment pieces was own all of the exchanges in North America, including Coinbase, including Robinhood, and Wonderfi," he said.

The Shark Tank star continued:

"They're unifying the cross-border crypto just before the stablecoin. This is going to change the FX trading market forever. It's going to be much more efficient when you can just move from your Canadian account to your U.S. account, back and forth, at a fraction of the cost of banks charging. I'm so excited about this".

Later in the interview, the interviewer wondered if Kevin was laboriously praising and promoting the WonderFi–Robinhood deal because he was one of the founding shareholders of WonderFi and would benefit financially from the deal’s success.

Kevin openly acknowledged the observation, enthusiastically stating that it was a "great deal."

"You're darn right I am. And on this one, I'm saying, Yippee-yo-ki-yay-ichi-wawa-caramba! This is a great deal," the Shark Tank star said.

In another segment of the interview, the WonderFi investor shared his opinions on the US President's upcoming trip to the UAE. He speculated that the main objective of the trip was to figure out the issues with China and look for investment in the Middle Eastern country's AI innovations.

Kevin stated that the UAE was the third leading country in terms of AI advancements, behind the USA and China. He believes the countries maintaining a friendly relationship with the country could benefit from such innovations.

Shark Tank season 16 episodes air every Friday on ABC.

