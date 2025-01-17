"I'd walk out" — Love Island: All Stars' Luca Bish quips about quitting if Gemma Owen returns

On Love Island: All Stars season 2, Luca Bish made a return to the reality series, claiming he's more mature now and ready to find a long-term partner. Fans have often wondered why his relationship with Gemma Owen didn't work out after they finished as runners-up in season 8 of Love Island in 2022.

When introducing himself on Love Island: All Stars, Luca took a subtle jab at his ex, hinting that their breakup wasn't as amicable as previously thought. He mentioned that his relationship with Gemma lasted only a few months, adding that it felt too long.

Luca also made comments regarding Gemma before entering the villa, as he joked that if his ex-partner returned to the show, he would leave immediately. Talking with The Sun, dated January 11, 2025, he quipped:

"If Gemma walks back in... I'd walk out. I'd probably say 'I'm a Love Islander, Get Me Out.'"

In Love Island: All Stars, during a game of dares, Luca Bish revealed his attraction to Kaz Crossley and India Reynolds, which upset his partner Olivia Hawkins and left her in tears. Meanwhile, Gabby Allen has shown interest in Luca, and he opened up to Gabby as they tried to get closer, sharing the reason for his breakup with Gemma Owen.

What happened between Love Island alums Luca and Gemma? Details explored

The couple appeared on the British series in 2022 and managed to finish second alongside eventual winners Davide Sanclimenti and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu. During their time on the show, Luca faced criticism for his behavior towards Gemma, particularly when she interacted with fellow contestant Billy Brown.

Despite the controversy, the pair remained together and left the show as a couple. However, their relationship didn't last long. Three months after leaving the villa, Gemma announced their breakup on Instagram. She thanked her followers for their support and confirmed that she and Luca were starting new chapters in their lives.

"To all my followers, I wanted to let you know that Luca and I are no longer in a relationship. It wasn’t an easy decision but ultimately this is what is best for us both right now," wrote Gemma.

After Gemma announced their breakup, Luca shared his thoughts as well. He had taken time to clear his head and process his emotions but was met with "thousands of messages and news articles" about the split. Luca wished he had more time to deal with the breakup privately. He further confirmed that he and Gemma had made the mutual decision to go their separate ways earlier that day.

"We have been on such a journey together and have made some amazing memories which I will treasure. I can't thank everyone enough for their support for us as a couple during and after Love Island," added Luca.

Luca and Gemma have kept quiet about the reasons behind their breakup ever since. However, in All Stars, Luca opened up to fellow islander Gabby about their split. He mentioned that their young age and the "pressure" they faced after leaving the villa contributed to their breakup. Luca explained that he was 23 and Gemma was just 19 when they left the villa.

He described the experience as "crazy." Meanwhile, after his time on the show, Luca reportedly dated model Giulia Ciancio but ended things with her before entering All Stars, as per Capital FM on January 16. However, Luca claims he has been single since his breakup with Gemma, seemingly denying his relationship with Giulia.

Ultimately, Luca expressed his support for Gemma if she returned to the show, stating he would "back her all the way." However, he made it clear that he had no interest in rekindling their romance. Luca believed that revisiting past relationships is pointless, comparing it to reading a book twice and expecting a different ending. He also apologized to Gemma as his decision seemed final.

Love Island: All Stars season 2 premiered in the US on Wednesday, January 15 at 9 pm ET on Peacock.

