"I had a damn heart attack"- Ariana Biermann reacts to mother Kim Zolciak’s fake RIP post about father Kroy Biermann

Kim Zolciak's daughter Ariana Biermann recently gave her thoughts about her mother's Instagram post alluding that her father Kroy Biermann had died, amid the pair's ongoing divorce proceedings.

On April 23, Tuesday, the 22-year-old posted a TikTok after seeing her mother’s since-deleted social media post that had a black-and-white photo with her ex-husband and "#RIP 💔 #LinkInBio." in the caption. Ariana said:

"You guys, I had about a damn heart attack when I went on my Instagram. I physically don’t have any f*cking words. Secondhand embarrassment stays through the roof. Let’s see what’s coming next week."

The link from Kim's Instagram bio took the followers to a CeleBuzz story about celebrities who died in 2023.

Ariana Biermann slams mother Kim Zolciak for claiming that her father Kroy Biermann passed away

Kim Zolciak is a reality TV personality and singer who gained popularity as an original cast member of the Bravo television series The Real Housewives of Atlanta. She starred in five and appeared in one recurring season of the show from the 15 seasons since its 2008 premiere.

Kim Zolciak shares four children with her ex-husband Kroy Biermann, Kroy Jagger, 12, Kash Kade, 11, and twins Kaia Rose and Kane Ren, 10. Biermann also adopted Kim’s daughters Ariana and Brielle, 27, from her previous marriage. Last year in May, the couple filed for divorce after 11 years of marriage.

The couple did initially reconcile last summer, however, Kroy filed paperwork once more to end the marriage in August. Kim Zolciak went on social media this Tuesday, to post on both her Instagram stories and grid, saying "RIP" with a photo of her and Kroy.

Ariana Bierman made a bewildered video on TikTok following the seemingly shocking news. Kim Zolciak's daughter first said she almost had a heart attack when she first found out. The 22-year-old claimed she had received a slew of DMs checking in on her even before she saw the Instagram post. Ariana seemed at a loss for words for most of the minute-long clip, as she said:

"I physically don’t have any f*cking words What? Like, what? … What would you do in this situation"

The adoptive daughters, Ariana and Brielle, have a loving relationship with their father Kroy. In the video, Ariana was seen throwing herself back into her chair before expressing frustration with the situation. She said that she was embarrassed by the post and addressed Kim Zolciak directly, sharing:

"I love you but I just like — my heart, like, tugging. Like, no, the f*ck?"

Zolciak uses her Instagram account to sell clothing, luggage, wigs, handbags, and more. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum has made other false claims in the past as well.

She was dragged for alluding to her eldest child, Brielle, being pregnant with a fake sonogram shot. The since-deleted post was greatly criticized as she wrote in the caption, similar to the recent one, saying:

"I’M SO EXCITED TO BE A GRANDMA! 🤰 #LinkInBio"

The link then took viewers to a Celebuzz post with Brielle quoted as wanting to “one day” have children. Brielle is known to support Kim Zolciak's work as she has promoted her mother's business efforts several times on her Instagram.

Amidst the ongoing divorce, the former couple are also facing other problems. Kim and Kroy have been trying to sell their Atlanta home, which they first listed for $6 million in October last year, which did not pan out. They lowered the price again to $4.5 million in January.