"I have some definite opinions" - Southern Charm’s Patricia Altschul opens up about The White Lotus character inspired by her

Southern Charm star Patricia Altschul addressed the similarities between herself and Parker Posey's character Victoria Ratliff in HBO's The White Lotus season 3. The connection surfaced when actor Sam Nivola revealed to People magazine on February 23, 2025, that series creator Mike White had instructed the cast to study Southern Charm as preparation for their roles.

Former Southern Charm cast member Cameran Eubanks confirmed the resemblance on social media, specifically noting Jason Isaacs' accent mimicked Thomas Ravenel from Southern Charm. In a March 6, 2025 interview with Glamour magazine, Altschul acknowledged the inspiration and stated,

"I think there are occasions when—and you have to remember that I'm typical of my age group—I have some definite opinions about things, especially socially. Like when she said, 'All actresses are prostitutes.' Yeah, that sounds like something I'd say. So I can relate to her."

When asked about Posey's portrayal, Altschul described it as "more of an attitude" and praised the authentic Southern drawl.

Southern Charm's Patricia Altschul shares thoughts on Parker Posey playing her White Lotus character

In White Lotus season 3, the fictional Ratliff family features Jason Isaacs and Parker Posey as wealthy parents Timothy and Victoria, with Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sarah Catherine Hook, and Sam Nivola playing their three children.

Their portrayal of old-money Southern elites vacationing in Thailand mirrors many of the dynamics seen in Southern Charm, which follows Charleston socialites through their daily lives and social events. Cameran Eubanks, who appeared on Southern Charm for its first six seasons, posted to her Instagram stories on February 24 confirming the similarity.

"Many of yall are echoing what I thought as soon as I heard the dad speak. Damn, he sounds like Thomas Ravenel!' That dialect is NOT North Carolina. It's old Charleston," she wrote.

In an interview with Glamour magazine published on March 6, Patricia Altschul provided her perspective on how accurately Posey's character Victoria reflects her own personality and Southern upper-class sensibilities. When asked about Parker Posey's portrayal, Altschul acknowledged the similarities and expressed appreciation. Altschul described Posey's accent as authentic Southern, noting,

"It could be North Carolina, it could be South Carolina. It's Southern drawl because she draws out her sentences. I think her attitude is kind of that of a snobby, Southern upper-class woman."

Patricia Altschul also mentioned her enthusiasm for The White Lotus, describing herself as "riveted" by the current season. "I think this is the best one of the three," she stated, praising the show's suspenseful nature and character interactions. Altschul pointed out what she considered a significant costume design error in Victoria's wardrobe.

She specifically critiqued Victoria's vintage circular Louis Vuitton purse, which the character uses to carry medications. Her exact words were,

"I'm surprised that the bag was Louis Vuitton. I can't imagine, frankly, any upper-class person buying Louis Vuitton."

Despite this criticism, Altschul praised other aspects of the costume design for the Ratliff family. She noted that Victoria's clothing choices correctly signaled "old guard" wealth through their understated elegance. Altschul highlighted subtle authenticity markers in the character's accessories.

She further commended the attention to detail regarding the entire Ratliff family's wardrobe.

"The family's polo shirts are not Ralph Lauren or whatever the little whale is. It is like reverse trendy. It's no labels," she observed.

Additional Southern Charm connections

Altschul suggested that Patrick Schwarzenegger's character, Saxon Ratliff, appears to draw from cast member Shep Rose. Altschul noted that Saxon occasionally displays a very toothy grin when saying inappropriate things, a mannerism she finds reminiscent of Shep Rose's behavior on Southern Charm.

Looking ahead, Altschul's in-depth memoir is scheduled for release before BravoCon. She mentioned to Glamour that she has completed the approximately 60,000-word manuscript and is currently selecting photographs for inclusion.

Southern Charm season 10 episode 14 is set to air on March 13, 2025.

