During part 2 of the Southern Charm season 10 reunion, Austen Kroll discussed the ongoing speculation about Paige DeSorbo’s post-breakup life with Craig Conover. Fueling further discussion about Paige potentially seeing someone else after their split, he stated:

“I don’t think those are rumors. And I think that Craig knows as such.”

While Paige had confirmed the breakup in late December 2024, Austen’s comment drew attention to the timeline and raised questions about the nature of their separation.

This comment sparked further discussion about the possibility of Paige seeing someone else after their split.

Southern Charm's Austen Kroll and Shep Rose's honest take on Paige DeSorbo's post-breakup life

Austen and Shep’s perspectives on the rumors

Austen Kroll initially spoke about the rumors that Paige DeSorbo might be dating another person on his January 30, 2025, visit to Watch What Happens Live. He said he assumed Paige had moved on according to public sightings and reports, adding that it seemed to him like Paige was having "repetitive dates."

However, when probed about the surety of his statements, he conceded,

“Yeah, I shouldn't have, 'cause I don't know the girl's day-to-day, but it looked like repetitive dates.”

At the Southern Charm reunion, Austen clarified that he didn’t have direct knowledge of Paige's personal life after the breakup, but he underscored that the situation "didn’t seem like it’s a rumor."

Shep Rose also shared his thoughts on the matter during the reunion. He suggested there could be some truth to the rumors, referencing multiple media outlets reporting similar stories.

“At what point does, like, three different outlets corroborating a story—it’s like, if it walks like a duck, and it quacks like a duck,” Shep stated.

He further clarified that this was what he was 'alluding to,' reflecting Austen's views on the ongoing nature of the rumors.

Craig and Paige’s responses to the breakup and rumors

Craig Conover addressed the rumors and the aftermath of his breakup with Paige DeSorbo during the Southern Charm reunion.

He shared that he was “really sad,” but also noted there was “a lot of lightness to it,” reflecting his mixed emotional state following the breakup.

“I did a lot of living by myself. And in my head, I was like, ‘One day we’ll do this together.’ So, I was in love with not reality. I was in love with the potential of what I thought we could be. And I think yes, I was blinded by wanting to make it work, I guess,” he added.

He also pointed out how signs like Paige’s absence from visits to Charleston didn’t initially raise concern. He highlighted his difficulty in coming to terms with the situation, saying,

“She stopped visiting me in Charleston. But it was like, because she was ‘too busy.’”

In response to the ongoing rumors, Paige denied any wrongdoing during the Southern Charm reunion. Andy Cohen read a statement from Paige in which she firmly addressed the allegations.

“The narrative took a turn really quickly that I had cheated. Let me say this here and now. I didn’t cheat on my ex-boyfriend.”

Paige’s statement clarified that the breakup was not due to infidelity, directly challenging the circulating rumors.

Catch Southern Charm on Bravo and stream episodes anytime on Peacock.

