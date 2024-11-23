"I'll be back": Survivor 47's Gabe Ortis teases his return after elimination

Gabe Ortis is one of the standout players from Survivor 47, but he was eliminated from the show in episode 10's Tribal Council. The episode, which aired on November 20, 2024, saw Gabe tease his potential return to the game. After his torch was snuffed at the Tribal Council, he made a dramatic proclamation that he would be back.

"I'll be back," he said.

While it's uncertain when or if he will return, Ortis has expressed confidence that fans will see him play again. His statement sparked speculation about whether this elimination would mark the end of his Survivor journey or if producers might bring him back for another season.

However, Ortis' comment was made just before his torch was snuffed by host Jeff Probst and seemingly suggested that he’s far from done with the game.

Gabe Ortis reflects on his elimination and hints at a future return to Survivor

As Gabe declared that he would be back, he left viewers wondering if it was wishful thinking or a sign that he would be back on Survivor. In his interview with Entertainment Weekly on November 21, Gabe confirmed that this was a spontaneous remark. He said that he had a "mental image" in his head when he "just looked [Jeff] Probst dead in the eyes" as he declared he would be back.

"So yeah, total spur of the moment thing," the contestant said.

Despite his elimination on Survivor 47, Gabe seemingly remained confident that he would be asked to return.

“Oh yeah. I mean, come on. If I’m not, somebody should get fired,” he added.

Gabe also revealed that, if he were to return, he would make adjustments to his game, suggesting that he would work on building stronger connections with bigger threats early on. He also acknowledged that the strategy of aligning with those on the bottom, like Sue and Caroline, left him vulnerable once the allies were no longer as powerful in the game.

Gabe's strategy and surprising moves

Gabe quickly befriended Sue and Caroline Vidmar, with the apparent aim of working through to the very end with each of these players. He had stated that he intended to work with the two placers so he could forge an opportunity for them to get to the final three. However, his strategy faced challenges when tensions arose within his alliance.

Gabe recalled an important conversation with Caroline after the vote to eliminate Genevieve, where he said Caroline had "a little snake" in her. He seemingly aimed the comment at shifting loyalties.

Despite his best efforts, Gabe found himself on the wrong side of the vote. He admitted that he had made the mistake of not keeping Caroline as a top-priority ally as the game progressed.

“That was directed towards Teeny, actually....And so when they ended up throwing my name down, I was like, “Damn, Teeny, you got some snake in you, huh?"...I think I took for granted how unspoken our trust was,” he explained.

Gabe also claimed that he had underestimated the strength of his competitors, including his fellow Tuku tribe members, Kyle Ostwald and Caroline Vidmar. The two cast members eventually turned on him to secure a strategic advantage.

Reflections on his elimination and "Shot in the Dark"

One of the most memorable moments of Gabe's game was when he was given an opportunity he could not use his Shot in the Dark advantage. Gabe convinced the whole tribe to trade their Shot in the Dark cubes for a bag of rice. This left him without the security blanket that would have been available to him when he most needed it.

"I never would’ve played it. I always want to be putting pen to paper," he stated.

Gabe’s reaction to his elimination revealed his sense of acceptance. While disappointed, he acknowledged the strategic play of his fellow contestants on Survivor 47, giving kudos to them for their strategy.

"If I was playing with the caliber of players I thought I was playing with, they had every reason to take me out that night. And they did. Kudos to them for it," the contestant noted.

Gabe Ortis' run on Survivor 47 has come to an end, but his journey doesn't seem to have ended on the show. Whether Gabe will or won't go back into the game, his declaration had fans hoping to see him again. However, it is still unclear if he will featured on any future seasons of Survivor.

