"I'll be the poster child for it" — When Shark Tank investor Mark Cuban negotiated a $250,000 deal with Mrs. Goldfarb's Unreal Deli

Jenny Goldfarb of Mrs. Goldfarb's Unreal Deli appeared on episode 8 of Shark Tank season 11 to present her company which sells plant-based corned beef. Despite only producing the meat for a few months, she had already secured deals with several delis in LA, 58 Whole Foods stores, and over 230 chain restaurants before even making an appearance on the show.

Jenny revealed that it cost her $3.80 to make a pound of the plant-based meat, which retailed for $8-$10 per pound. She projected $3 million in sales once her product hit the market.

Listening to the projected numbers, Kevin O'Leary offered Jenny $100,000 for 20% of her company. Guest shark Anne Wojcicki showed interest but expressed concerns about the competition.

Mark Cuban soon interrupted and expressed his enthusiasm for the product on Shark Tank as he himself was a vegetarian. He offered Jenny $250,000 for 20% equity, which was more than what she asked for.

Jenny accepted Cuban's offer, valuing her company's potential for growth and success.

"Do or die, tell me what you want to do. I'll be on the front page of it. I'll be the poster child for it. We'll go, we'll hustle," said Shark Tank investor Mark Cuban.

Unreal Deli's Jenny Goldfarb on family, food, and making a difference

On July 8, 2024, Jenny Goldfarb spoke with Shoutout LA and opened up about how her business impacted the community. Jenny mentioned that since her company offered plant-based alternatives, it promoted healthy and sustainable eating.

By using high-quality, non-GMO ingredients, Unreal Deli provides nutritious options that reduce reliance on animal agriculture, according to Jenny.

She believes that this helps mitigate environmental degradation. Jenny also mentioned that her family history in New York delis inspired her to recreate flavors in a "plant-based, nutritious, and delicious way."

"Growing up with a family history in New York delis, I had a profound appreciation for the taste and culture of deli meats," said Jenny.

She further stated:

"Our products benefit the community by providing accessible and enjoyable avenues to incorporate plant-based foods into everyday diets, promoting better health outcomes."

Jenny also mentioned she was not alone in this journey of opening a plant-based food venture as she revealed that her father worked with her closely to ensure Mrs. Goldfarb's Unreal Deli was a success.

"From the early days of experimenting in our kitchen to navigating the complexities of the food industry, he [Jenny's father] has been by my side, guiding and inspiring me every step of the way," stated Jenny.

According to Jenny, his belief in their vision was crucial to their accomplishments. She credited her father's constant encouragement while creating plant-based deli meats for their success. She further expressed gratitude for his support, saying he was the cornerstone of their achievements.

What happened to Mrs. Goldfarb's Unreal Deli after Shark Tank?

After her appearance on Shark Tank, Jenny revealed that she wanted to supply her vegan meats to restaurants and fast-food chains but the plan changed when COVID-19 pandemic hit. She quickly switched her plans and started focusing on grocery stores instead.

The company started redoing the packaging to fit on store shelves. She also started selling her products in stores like Wegmans and Sprouts while also creating bulk packs for Costco stores.

By March 2023, Mrs. Goldfarb's Unreal Deli was available in 3,600 locations nationwide and continued to sell products online. Jenny introduced new products, including Unreal Roasted Turkey and Unreal Steak Slices, to keep up with growing demand.

Jenny credited the shift to retail for saving her business and with Mark Cuban's guidance, Unreal Deli became one of Instacart's fastest-growing emerging brands in 2022.

Watch products like Goldfarb's Unreal Deli pitch their products on Shark Tank, which is currently airing its season 16.

