"I'm 85" — The Great American Baking Show judge Prue Leith reveals her desire to spend time with her husband in old age

The Great American Baking Show judge Dame Prue Leith appeared on the April 15 episode of The Travel Diaries with Holly Rubenstein. She discussed her priorities at 85, wanting to spend more time with her husband, John Playfair, whom she met in her 70s.

“I haven’t got much longer. I’m 85 and I want to spend as much time as I can with him [John]," said The Great American Baking Show judge Prue Leith.

She mentioned that her age had become a factor in her work arrangements, with her agent considering her needs and ensuring she has support during trips. Leith was preparing for a trip to New York to promote the American version of The Great British Bake Off, while also prioritizing time with her husband, given her age.

Prue Leith also praised her husband John for his humble nature, noting that he doesn't feel threatened by her higher public profile. He often jokingly refers to himself as her "handbag carrier" or "chauffeur". According to Prue, John is happy to drive her around, carry her bags, and be around her.

The Great American Baking Show judge Prue Leith believes cooking imperfections make for entertaining TV

The host then mentioned how she enjoyed watching Prue Leith and her husband John cooking together on the Cotswold Kitchen show. Prue Leith revealed she was glad to hear that, as the filming process was gruelling. The process took around two and a half weeks, during which they completed all 10 episodes.

According to The Great American Baking Show judge, the production was relatively low-budget, which suited Prue Leith's preference for simplicity. When mistakes happened during filming, they were often left in, rather than re-filming the scene.

"We never cut that or get another chicken, start again, which is what happens in most programs. I just say, 'Oh, that didn't work. Never mind,'” stated Dame Prue Leith.

Holly mentioned a cooking episode where Prue Leith prepared Mediterranean vegetables, noting that some were charred. Prue Leith said they ate the charred vegetables anyway, as she likes a bit of charring. She recalled another incident during filming where she made a mistake with a dessert, causing it to collapse.

"'Well, I'd never throw anything away anyway.' And we dusted it with sugar, put a bit of strawberry next to it, or something, or blob of cream. It looked delicious, and it tasted fantastic. And I think, I think the audience quite like it when it goes wrong," stated The Great American Baking Show Prue Leith.

Dame Prue Leith can be seen on The Great American Baking Show.

