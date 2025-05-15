"I’m deeply skeptical of AI" — Jeopardy! Masters host Ken Jennings opens up about his concerns over artificial intelligence

Back in 2011, Jeopardy! Masters host Ken Jennings famously faced off against IBM’s Watson computer in a groundbreaking Jeopardy! match. After losing to the AI system, he remarked that he felt like one of the first knowledge-industry workers being replaced by a new generation of ‘thinking’ machines.

In an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital published on May 2, 2025, Jennings reflected on the rise of artificial intelligence since that pivotal moment. Pointing out its years of advancements, he admitted he remains “deeply skeptical” of AI and its growing influence.

"I’m deeply skeptical of AI," Jeopardy! Masters host said in the interview.

Ken Jennings recently returned to his hosting duties for Jeopardy! Masters, which premiered on ABC on April 30, 2025. The new season features six of the show's top-rated contestants, competing in a Champions League-style format for the coveted title of 'Jeopardy! Masters' Champion.

Jennings got an early taste of competition with the Artificial Intelligence system back in 2011 when he competed against IBM’s Watson computer in a battle of answering complex questions. However, years after his face-off, he is still uncertain of the technology.

In his interview with Fox News Digital, Jennings shared his skepticism of the new generation of super-intelligent machines, noting how it was already years ahead since his last meeting.

"Obviously, these current iterations of LLMs [large language models] would clean Watson’s clock at ‘Jeopardy!’ The technology has moved on. I’ve played with chatbots and ‘Jeopardy!’ clues, and they’re very hard to stump," he said.

Despite his concerns and worries about the technology, the current Jeopardy! Masters host isn’t ready to give up his entire humane career to AI just yet.

Jennings explained that, having to work in a creative field, he wants to experience content that comes from a human mind that makes him feel things. However, he shared, he doesn't get that sense of feeling from AI.

"I work in a creative field and when I watch something or I listen to something, I want to feel like it’s coming from a mind. I want that sense of someone talking to me and I never get that with AI slop," he said.

IBM’s Watson computer beat Ken Jennings and got most questions right, but it wasn’t very advanced back then. It made some mistakes, like when asked which state’s biggest airport is named after a World War II hero. The correct answer was “What is Chicago?” but Watson oddly replied, “What is Toronto?”

After taking a loss to the advanced computer, Jennings wrote an essay for Slate, published on February 16, 2011, reflecting on his defeat and sharing thoughts on the future of AI systems.

"IBM has bragged to the media that Watson’s question-answering skills are good for more than annoying Alex Trebek. The company sees a future in which fields like medical diagnosis, business analytics, and tech support are automated by question-answering software like Watson," he said.

While the now Jeopardy! Masters' host was hopeful about the advancements the AI would bring, but he was also concerned about the jobs it would take.

In his letter, he compared his situation to the factory jobs that were eliminated in the 20th century by new assembly-line robots, noting he was one of the first knowledge-industry workers who was put out of work by the new generation of ‘thinking’ machines.

Jeopardy! Masters season 3 episodes premiere every Wednesday on ABC.

