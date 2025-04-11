“I’m done watching” — Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary demands trade reform for U.S. entrepreneurs

Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary testified at the Senate hearing on April 10, 2025, alleging that Chinese factories produce unauthorized copies of American products. Following the hearing, O'Leary shared the clip on Instagram with the caption:

"I'm done watching American entrepreneurs get steamrolled. If Chinese companies want access to our legal system, then it's time we get access to theirs. Until then? 400% tariffs."

While claiming about 50 failed attempts by U.S. companies to access Chinese courts, he explained how duplicated products reportedly sell on Alibaba at 30% below retail prices. The Shark Tank investor proposed two immediate solutions: implementing 400% tariffs on Chinese imports and requiring equal legal access for American companies in Chinese courts.

Shark Tank star Kevin O’Leary wants equal court access after Chinese counterfeit cases

The Senate committee meeting featured a detailed exchange between Chairman Scott and O'Leary about widespread product counterfeiting. Using Illinois-based WeatherTech as an example, Chairman Scott described how American manufacturers find exact copies of their products on Chinese platforms without prior business relationships.

"You have just told the story of a million small businesses in America over the last 20 years. They innovate, they create, they're entrepreneurs. They prove their product in the American consumer market at around five million in sales," O'Leary stated during his testimony.

Shark Tank investor O'Leary shared information about hundreds of American companies that ceased operations after Chinese manufacturers copied their products. He also mentioned details of manufacturing operations, adding that companies reaching $5 million in U.S. market sales become primary targets for unauthorized reproduction.

"American companies have always been very competitive anywhere on Earth when given a chance on a transparent and competitive playing field. That's not the case in China. I'd like to see tomorrow morning 400 percent tariffs," O'Leary emphasized while explaining the need for immediate action.

The hearing highlighted legal obstacles facing American businesses in these cases. O'Leary made claims about lack of legal actions being taken by American small businesses against Chinese counterfeiters in the past five years.

"They got nothing for it. What would be their recourse? Right now, there is nothing they can do. You have just told the story of a million small businesses in America over the last 20 years…They're knocked off by China, very often the same plants that ran the molds under a relationship they had with the company," O'Leary explained to the Senate committee.

The testimony also featured how Chinese companies reportedly maintain full access to American courts while U.S. businesses face restrictions from Chinese legal systems. The Shark Tank investor outlined specific measures to address these trade issues.

His recommendation focused on establishing equal legal access between both nations. The proposal requires Chinese businesses to lose access to American courts until U.S. companies receive similar rights in China.

"Look, if you're a Chinese company and you want to use our courts to litigate your complaint - sorry, not until you open yours. We'd love to work with you, but unless it's a reciprocal plan," O'Leary stated during the final segment of his testimony.

About Kevin O'Leary

As per Canadian Family Offices, O'Leary built his career through multiple successful companies. After completing his MBA from Ivey Business School at the University of Western Ontario in 1980, he co-founded Special Event Television, a successful sports broadcasting company.

Shark Tank investor’s major business achievement came through Softkey, later renamed The Learning Company, which Mattel acquired for US$4.2 billion in 1999, per PR Newswire. O'Leary established several business ventures including O'Leary Mortgages, O'Leary Fine Wines, O'Leary Ventures, and launched an ETF through O'Shares Investments in 2015.

Kevin O’Leary’s media career spans both Canadian and American television, starting with Dragons' Den before joining Shark Tank. Through his role as a venture capitalist on these shows, O'Leary manages investments through his company Something Wonderful.

To stay updated on this story, fans can follow Kevin O’Leary on Instagram - @kevinolearytv.

