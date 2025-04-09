"They don't play by the rules" – Shark Tank Investor Kevin O'Leary makes a shocking remark on doing business with China

Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary has strongly criticized China’s trade practices, calling for significantly higher tariffs in response to what he describes as years of systemic abuse. Speaking on April 9 during an appearance on CNN’s Laura Coates Live, O’Leary said,

“104% tariffs in China are not enough. I'm advocating 400%.”

The investor, known for his appearances on Shark Tank, argued that China has consistently failed to abide by international trade rules.

"They don't play by the rules. They've been in the WTO for decades. They have never abided by any of the rules they agreed to when they came in for decades. They cheat, they steal, they steal IP, I can't litigate in their courts."

His remarks came amid rising tensions following the Trump administration’s tariff hikes on Chinese imports, which have surged from 10% in January to 104% by April 2025. Beijing responded with a 34% retaliatory tariff, escalating the conflict into a broader trade dispute.

Shark Tank star O’Leary calls for tougher tariffs on China

On April 9, Shark Tank star Kevin O’Leary posted a video on X (formerly Twitter), defending the sharp increase in tariffs against China and demanding even more severe measures.

“I want Xi [Jinping] on an airplane to Washington to level the playing field,” he said on Laura Coates Live. “This is not about tariffs anymore. Nobody has taken on China yet—not the Europeans, no administration for decades.”

O’Leary highlighted his frustration as a businessperson who has operated within the Chinese market, claiming the environment is hostile for foreign entrepreneurs. He stressed that intellectual property (IP) theft remains rampant and that foreign firms face legal disadvantages.

“As someone who actually does business there, I've had enough,” he said, speaking on behalf of others in similar positions.

He added,

“I speak for millions of Americans who have IP that have been stolen by the Chinese.”

Despite his criticism of the Chinese government, O’Leary made it clear that his stance was not directed at the Chinese people themselves. He emphasized that he holds admiration for their contributions to global literacy, art, and technology, but accused the government of engaging in dishonest practices such as cheating and stealing.

The Shark Tank star called for urgent action from U.S. leadership, emphasizing the need to apply pressure while the U.S. still holds significant leverage in global trade.

“We are still 39% of all consumables on earth and 25% of the world's GDP. America is the number one economy on earth with all the cards. We will not have that forever.” O’Leary continued, “Xi can only stay the supreme leader if people are employed. If we wipe out any business there... it's time to squeeze Chinese heads into the wall now.”

The comments were made in light of President Donald Trump’s tariff escalation strategy aimed at bringing China to the negotiating table. Trump had initially proposed a 10% tariff in January, but the number jumped to 104% by April, prompting a strong reaction from Beijing.

The Chinese government responded with a 34% tariff on American goods and issued a series of statements condemning the U.S. actions.

Kevin O'Leary's reflections on the worldwide tariffs situation

Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary recently addressed the global tariff situation, supporting a proposed “zero-zero” tariff deal offered by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Speaking on Fox Business on April 8, O’Leary said,

“This is a really huge opportunity for Trump to find an off-ramp here in the administration.”

The deal aims to eliminate tariffs on industrial goods between the U.S. and the Eurozone. O’Leary pointed to long-standing trade barriers in Europe, saying, “They’re willing to wipe those out,” and called the offer a chance to model fair trade for other nations. Highlighting the weakened European economy, he added,

“The Eurozone has been brought to its knees. It’s willing to go zero-zero.”

He urged the administration to seize this as a strategic moment: “This is the opportunity. This is the moment.” Despite growing support, President Trump rejected the offer, stating it was “not enough” and emphasizing the U.S. trade deficit with the EU.

Shark Tank airs every Friday on ABC at 8 pm EST.

