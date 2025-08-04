“I’m freaking out” – 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Julia receives unexpected news during a clinic visit with Brandon

  • home icon
By Stephany Montero
Published Aug 04, 2025 16:31 GMT
Julia and Brandon from 90 Day Fianc&eacute;: Happily Ever After? (Image via TLC)
During a clinic visit featured in episode 9 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 9, which aired on August 3, 2025, Julia and Brandon underwent a fertility check that led to unexpected findings.

Initially hopeful, the couple was informed by the nurse practitioner that further testing would be required after discovering possible complications in Julia’s uterus. Reflecting on the situation in a 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? confessional, Julia said,

“Another information could build something wrong. That is exactly what I’m afraid of. My heart is jumping and I’m freaking out.”

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Julia expresses fear after learning about potential complications during the fertility check

Julia and Brandon begin fertility testing

Brandon and Julia met with nurse practitioner Lanessa and another nurse, Jalissa, to begin the fertility assessment. After being asked about their background and the reason for their visit, Brandon explained,

“So we’re here to check our fertility. Julia, my doctor in Russia, got a checkup and was told...”

Julia interrupted as she was visibly distressed and in tears. Lanessa responded with reassurance, acknowledging that it was a "sensitive subject." Julia and Brandon disclosed that they had been having unprotected sex for five years, with recent attempts to actively conceive. Lanessa explained,

“That’s what this testing is going to do. It’s going to help us determine what direction for you all we need to go in.”

She informed them that an ultrasound and a saline sonogram would be conducted to identify anything that could interfere with pregnancy, followed by blood tests. Results would be discussed in a follow-up session after approximately two weeks.

Discomfort during the initial procedure

The clinic visit continued with Julia undergoing the saline sonogram. As the procedure progressed, she pointed out the uterus on the monitor and said,

“I’m going to start putting in some water here and it’s going to open some things up. Pressure? Pressure?”

Julia reacted to the pain by expressing that it hurt. Lanessa apologized and informed her that they were "almost done with pain." In a 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? confessional after the procedure, Julia shared her thoughts on the physical and emotional toll of the testing, saying,

“All this tests, it’s painful. And then emotionally, it’s tough. Even hard for like, strong people like me.”

Discovery of possible fertility-related complications

While examining the ultrasound, Lanessa pointed to the screen and explained that they needed to confirm there was nothing abnormal in the center of the uterus. As she continued the assessment, she said she noticed a "blimp" that stood out.

Julia asked what the image on the screen was, to which Lanessa replied,

“What I believe it is, is it’s called a polyp. A polyp is a little tissue. It could potentially cause the embryo to be knocked around, knocked off. We want it to stick and start to grow.”
Lanessa also observed a possible adhesion, explaining that it can interfere with sperm movement. She noted that more details would be discussed during their "follow-up talk" after all lab results are reviewed.

In a 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? confessional, Julia expressed concern after hearing the new information, saying,

“I never heard in Russia [what she] told me about polyps. And now I have a lot of more problem [than] what I thought.”
This development left Julia visibly shaken, noting that Brandon remained "hopeful" beside her.

Stream 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? on HBO Max.

Stephany Montero

Stephany Montero is a Reality TV writer at Sportskeeda with a bachelor's degree in Architecture, bringing a strong eye for detail, creativity, and a structured approach to problem-solving. Stephany has honed her skills by engaging with a diverse company that handled brands in health and medicine, construction, real estate, and various nonprofit foundations. Her work with these brands, particularly a veterans foundation focusing on the needs of military veterans, has taught her empathy and helped her grow into an impactful and confident writer.

Stephany looks up to YouTuber Mr. Beast for his generosity and innovative content and finds him very inspiring. She is also a fan of Kata Mara for her work in animal rescue and welfare. When not following the latest Reality TV drama, Stephany can be found pouring over a book to explore diverse narratives and expand her creativity. She likes discovering new genres and authors as it inspires her writing style and enhances her storytelling skills.

