“I’m just not feeling it” — Farmer Wants a Wife star Tom shares his thoughts on a future with Emma

Viewers of Farmer Wants a Wife were stunned during the May 13, 2025, episode when Farmer Tom decided to send Emma home. The moment came unexpectedly for many fans who had considered Emma a frontrunner in the search for love.

Speaking directly to the cameras, Tom explained his decision, saying:

“Emma and I – it’s just not going to work out between us, I’m just not feeling it.”

Though Emma had appeared eager to deepen their connection, Tom revealed that his bond with other women on the show felt stronger. While the on-screen departure seemed abrupt, Emma has since explained she had a “gut feeling” about her exit.

Farmer Wants a Wife: Emma opens up about her exit from the show

In an exclusive interview with Yahoo Lifestyle on May 15, Emma opened up about her reaction to Tom’s decision and what led her to believe her time on the show was nearing its end.

Emma explained that the conversation with Tom may have seemed unexpected on screen, but she had started picking up signs:

“I kind of knew – I had a gut feeling that something was off though.”

Emma reflected on the experience as both painful and enlightening. She admitted that something felt off throughout, despite her efforts to stay open and genuine.

In hindsight, she said it was ultimately a relief to gain clarity—even if it came in the form of rejection. While the moment was difficult and unexpected, it provided the closure she needed to move forward.

Emma reflected that subtle cues in Tom’s behavior led her to believe his interest had shifted.

“I felt just a lack of eye contact was a big sign, and I felt like he didn’t really ask me anything about myself but he’d ask the other girls about them.”

Reflecting on her final moments before elimination, Emma remembered a specific exchange that stood out to her. The night before she left, she asked Tom a simple question about his work on the farm, but felt he didn’t truly engage with her.

Emma recalled sensing a disconnect in that moment, noting that her attempts to connect were sometimes met with emotional distance. While she recognized the difficulties that can come with living an isolated life as a farmer, she admitted it still felt like Tom was shutting her down emotionally.

Emma also addressed the major twist introduced in this season of Farmer Wants a Wife, where new intruders were added mid-season. During the same May 15 interview with Yahoo Lifestyle, she shared her perspective on how this impacted the original contestants.

“I knew it was coming eventually, like in every season, they’ve had intruders. Did I know there was going to be four intruders? No.”

The Farmer Wants a Wife's elimination round involving the eight women, where only five were chosen to return to the farm, was particularly difficult for her.

“One of the hardest moments on the show is when you get lined up to get picked out of eight girls and then five girls go back to the farm, because you do form friendships.” Emma added, “What people don’t see, like off-screen, you do form friendships with the other girls, and you bond with all of them.”

Emma admitted that going into Farmer Wants a Wife, she expected a more wholesome journey, one that might lead to romantic love. While that didn’t materialize, she found fulfillment in other meaningful connections.

She noted that although she didn’t fall in love, she walked away with close friendships, especially with the women she met during the filming of Farmer Wants a Wife. Looking back on the show's production, Emma acknowledged the role of drama in keeping viewers engaged.

She understood that the Farmer Wants a Wife producers had a job to do and felt that some tension was inevitable for entertainment’s sake. Still, she expressed no regrets about participating in the experience, saying she hadn’t anticipated walking away with such strong friendships, and for that, she’s grateful.

Emma closed her interview with a lighthearted message:

“I’m still looking for someone, so if there are any nice guys out there that see this, if you’re interested, can you hit me up? May as well try! I’m still looking for my happy ending!”

Farmer Wants a Wife airs every Monday and Tuesday on Seven Plus.

